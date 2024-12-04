MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 3 December 2024 was 366.86p (ex-income) 368.05p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

04 December 2024