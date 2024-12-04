Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2024 14:36 Uhr
US Nuclear Corp.: US Nuclear Announces 3rd Quarter Financials and Launch of New Marketing Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE) is pleased to announce that the 3rd quarter 2024 loss was reduced to $110,971 from $760,062 in 2023, a reduction of 89%. For the nine-month period, losses were reduced from $2,296,114 in 2023, to $728,320 in 2024, a reduction of $1,567,794, or 68%.

"These improvements in our path to profitability are just the beginning," said Bob Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear. "We're working towards reducing our operating expenses 20%, while growing sales by 20% or greater!"

Revenues for the 3rd quarter were $610,864, an improvement of $17,362 over the 2023 revenues of $593,502. For the nine-month period, 2024 revenues were $1,741,182, an improvement of 9.6% over the 2023 nine-month revenues of $1,588,009.

Current Liabilities for the 3rd quarter 2024 were $2,412,805, a reduction of $2,426,690, or 50% from year-end 2023.

"We are setting aggressive sales targets for our sales professionals for the year ahead," said Mr. Goldstein, "We are going to focus first on our nuclear monitoring product line, and we're working on assembling packages that will include all monitoring devices necessary to protect a facility. We'll market this line not only to current and future nuclear providers, but to fire, police, paramedics and government and regulatory agencies. Our contact and current customer list is quite extensive, and we expect an exciting year ahead for the Company!"

For sales and product information call Bob Goldstein at (818) 472-7071, or email Mark Kohn at mark.kohn@usnuclear.com. For Investor information call Jack Lennon at Chamberlain Capital (508) 360-8407 or at jjlennon@comcast.net


