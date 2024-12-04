MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), was reportedly shot and killed outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on Wednesday morning.Thompson was walking toward the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, dressed in a suit and tie, to attend UnitedHealthcare's annual investor conference being held in the ballroom.According to CNN, a masked gunman waited for about 10 minutes before Thompson's arrival, before opening fire from 20 feet away shooting multiple times and killing Thompson.The company canceled the remainder of an investor event in Manhattan that had just kicked off.'We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today,' UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said.The NYPD deputy commissioner's office said a man was shot in front of the Hilton, located at 1335 6th Avenue in the Midtown North Precinct. He was brought to Mount Sinai West Hospital less than a mile away in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead, the NYPD said.'We are deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy. Additional questions should be directed to the New York Police Department,' a New York Hilton Midtown spokesperson told CNN.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX