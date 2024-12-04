Automotive Cyber Security Market to Surge to USD 3574.5 Million by 2030, Growing at 29.6% CAGR | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Cyber Security Market is Segmented by Type (Software-based, Hardware-based, Network & Cloud, Security Services & Frameworks), by Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles).

The Global Automotive Cyber Security Market is projected to grow from USD 754.4 Million in 2024 to USD 3574.5 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.6% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Automotive Cyber Security Market:

The automotive cybersecurity market is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles, rising cybersecurity threats, and stringent regulatory frameworks. Key segments such as software-based, hardware-based, and passenger car applications dominate the market, offering comprehensive protection for modern vehicle systems.

As automakers invest in advanced cybersecurity technologies and partnerships, the market is poised for sustained growth, ensuring safer and more secure mobility solutions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF AUTOMOTIVE CYBER SECURITY MARKET:

Software-based solutions are a significant driver of the automotive cybersecurity market, addressing the rising demand for secure connected vehicles. With the increasing adoption of in-car technologies like infotainment systems, telematics, and autonomous driving features, software-based cybersecurity ensures the integrity and confidentiality of vehicle data. These solutions offer advanced protection through encryption, firewalls, and intrusion detection systems, safeguarding against threats such as hacking and data breaches. The growing complexity of vehicle software, coupled with the proliferation of over-the-air updates, has heightened the need for robust cybersecurity measures. Manufacturers and OEMs are integrating software-based solutions to comply with evolving regulatory frameworks and ensure customer trust. Additionally, AI-driven software enhances real-time threat detection and response capabilities, aligning with the automotive industry's push for safer and smarter vehicles. As connected vehicle ecosystems continue to expand, software-based cybersecurity solutions are expected to play a pivotal role in driving market growth.

Hardware-based solutions are crucial to the growth of the automotive cybersecurity market, providing foundational protection for critical vehicle systems. These solutions include secure microcontrollers, hardware security modules (HSMs), and trusted platform modules (TPMs) that safeguard vehicle electronics against tampering and unauthorized access. Unlike software-only systems, hardware-based cybersecurity offers an additional layer of security by embedding protection directly into vehicle components, such as ECUs and sensors. The rise of connected and autonomous vehicles has increased the vulnerability of automotive systems, making hardware-based solutions indispensable for ensuring system integrity and resilience. Regulatory requirements, such as UNECE WP.29, mandate robust cybersecurity measures, further driving the adoption of hardware-based solutions. Manufacturers are leveraging these technologies to enhance in-vehicle safety and meet compliance standards. As automotive architectures evolve to include advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electric drivetrains, the role of hardware-based cybersecurity in mitigating risks is set to expand.

Passenger cars are a major growth segment in the automotive cybersecurity market, driven by the increasing adoption of connected technologies in vehicles. Features such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment platforms, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication enhance convenience and safety but also expose vehicles to potential cyber threats. Cybersecurity solutions for passenger cars focus on securing communication channels, preventing data breaches, and protecting sensitive information like location data and user credentials. Rising consumer awareness of vehicle security, coupled with regulatory mandates, has compelled automakers to prioritize robust cybersecurity systems in passenger cars. The growing penetration of electric and autonomous vehicles, which rely heavily on interconnected systems, further underscores the need for comprehensive cybersecurity measures. As the passenger car segment continues to lead global vehicle sales, its contribution to the automotive cybersecurity market is expected to grow, shaping the industry's approach to secure mobility solutions.

The rise in connected vehicles, equipped with internet access and advanced communication capabilities, has significantly driven the automotive cybersecurity market. These vehicles rely on data exchange for navigation, infotainment, and telematics, making them susceptible to cyber threats. Cybersecurity solutions ensure secure data transmission, protecting vehicles from unauthorized access and potential attacks. As connected vehicle adoption grows, so does the demand for robust cybersecurity measures.

Stringent regulations mandating cybersecurity in automotive systems are a key driver of the Automotive Cyber Security Market. Frameworks like UNECE WP.29 and ISO/SAE 21434 require automakers to implement comprehensive security measures to safeguard vehicle systems. These regulations compel manufacturers to invest in cybersecurity solutions, ensuring compliance and enhancing consumer trust. Furthermore, autonomous vehicles rely heavily on interconnected systems for navigation, decision-making, and safety. These systems are vulnerable to cyber threats, necessitating advanced cybersecurity measures. Solutions such as real-time threat detection and secure communication channels are critical for the safe operation of AVs, driving demand in the cybersecurity market.

AUTOMOTIVE CYBER SECURITY MARKET SHARE:

North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. The automotive cybersecurity market exhibits strong regional dynamics. North America leads due to advanced automotive technologies and stringent cybersecurity regulations. Europe follows closely, driven by the adoption of connected vehicles and compliance with EU mandates.

The major players in the global Automotive Cyber Security market include Arilou technologies, Cisco systems, Harman(TowerSec), etc. The top 3 players occupy about 25% shares of the global market.

Key Companies:

Harman (TowerSec)

SBD Automotive & Ncc Group

Argus

BT Security

Intel Corporation

ESCRYPT Embedded Systems

Trillium

Secunet AG

Security Innovation

Symphony Teleca & Guardtime

Utimaco GmbH

Arilou

Cisco

Arilou Technologies

Cisco Systems

NXP Semiconductors

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Automotive Security Middleware market was valued at USD 2416 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 5111.7 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Connected Car Cyber Security market was valued at USD 2410 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 11370 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Passenger Car Security Equipment market was valued at USD 7826 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 10570 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Automotive Hardware Security Module Market

- Vehicle Access Control market was valued at USD 7979.6 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 12380 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Under Vehicle Surveillance System (UVSS) Market

- Industrial Cyber Security market size is projected to reach USD 19220 Million by 2028, from USD 12000 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2028.

- IT Spending in Automotive market was valued at USD 14660 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 22580 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Automotive Semiconductor market size is projected to reach USD 42140 Million by 2028, from USD 31430 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028.

