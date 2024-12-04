Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
04.12.24
15:29 Uhr
04.12.2024 19:07 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Dec-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
04 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               04 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      135,938 
Highest price paid per share:         140.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          134.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 137.0932p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,741,809 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,741,809) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      137.0932p                    135,938

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
666              138.50          08:01:04         00313928584TRLO1     XLON 
129              138.50          08:01:04         00313928585TRLO1     XLON 
484              135.50          08:15:31         00313937771TRLO1     XLON 
184              135.50          08:24:58         00313945078TRLO1     XLON 
847              135.00          08:40:58         00313956169TRLO1     XLON 
847              135.00          08:40:58         00313956170TRLO1     XLON 
390              135.50          08:47:44         00313960356TRLO1     XLON 
842              136.00          08:49:24         00313961346TRLO1     XLON 
188              135.50          08:49:46         00313961582TRLO1     XLON 
259              135.50          08:53:44         00313965408TRLO1     XLON 
390              135.50          08:55:46         00313967243TRLO1     XLON 
18               135.50          08:57:40         00313968599TRLO1     XLON 
1064              137.50          09:03:04         00313972237TRLO1     XLON 
408              137.50          09:03:04         00313972238TRLO1     XLON 
1564              137.50          09:05:38         00313973521TRLO1     XLON 
110              137.50          09:06:17         00313973837TRLO1     XLON 
1564              137.50          09:06:17         00313973838TRLO1     XLON 
377              137.00          09:12:55         00313977477TRLO1     XLON 
438              137.00          09:14:56         00313978718TRLO1     XLON 
145              139.50          09:21:38         00313983054TRLO1     XLON 
774              139.00          09:22:17         00313983361TRLO1     XLON 
1622              139.00          09:22:17         00313983362TRLO1     XLON 
1570              139.50          09:22:55         00313983784TRLO1     XLON 
965              139.50          09:23:33         00313984393TRLO1     XLON 
460              139.50          09:23:33         00313984394TRLO1     XLON 
265              139.50          09:24:15         00313985061TRLO1     XLON 
580              139.50          09:24:15         00313985062TRLO1     XLON 
498              139.50          09:26:50         00313987533TRLO1     XLON 
1191              139.50          09:27:31         00313988061TRLO1     XLON 
89               139.50          09:28:48         00313989006TRLO1     XLON 
409              139.50          09:30:49         00313990950TRLO1     XLON 
89               139.50          09:30:49         00313990951TRLO1     XLON 
347              139.50          09:30:49         00313990952TRLO1     XLON 
422              139.50          09:34:55         00313995734TRLO1     XLON 
414              139.50          09:36:57         00313997945TRLO1     XLON 
422              139.50          09:36:57         00313997946TRLO1     XLON 
604              139.00          09:39:31         00314001309TRLO1     XLON 
228              139.00          09:40:13         00314002042TRLO1     XLON 
828              139.50          09:48:51         00314008989TRLO1     XLON 
796              139.00          09:54:52         00314013702TRLO1     XLON 
1374              140.50          10:05:32         00314017707TRLO1     XLON 
227              140.50          10:05:32         00314017708TRLO1     XLON 
1157              140.50          10:06:50         00314017766TRLO1     XLON 
485              140.50          10:07:32         00314017809TRLO1     XLON 
1157              140.50          10:07:32         00314017810TRLO1     XLON 
839              140.00          10:14:23         00314018086TRLO1     XLON 
853              140.50          10:21:40         00314018408TRLO1     XLON 
844              140.00          10:27:39         00314018647TRLO1     XLON 
843              140.00          10:31:41         00314019213TRLO1     XLON 
515              140.00          10:31:41         00314019214TRLO1     XLON 
329              140.00          10:32:19         00314019428TRLO1     XLON 
663              140.00          10:34:20         00314019906TRLO1     XLON 
663              139.50          10:36:56         00314019992TRLO1     XLON 
181              139.50          10:36:56         00314019993TRLO1     XLON 
841              140.00          10:42:56         00314020259TRLO1     XLON 
638              139.50          10:44:58         00314020327TRLO1     XLON 
827              139.50          10:47:33         00314020510TRLO1     XLON 
273              139.50          10:54:52         00314020757TRLO1     XLON 
1427              139.50          10:56:51         00314020857TRLO1     XLON 
273              139.50          11:00:52         00314021003TRLO1     XLON 
706              139.50          11:00:52         00314021004TRLO1     XLON 
1355              138.50          11:14:15         00314021552TRLO1     XLON 
268              138.50          11:14:55         00314021591TRLO1     XLON 
794              139.00          11:24:25         00314022023TRLO1     XLON 
18               139.00          11:25:43         00314022079TRLO1     XLON 
703              139.00          11:26:25         00314022106TRLO1     XLON 
91               139.00          11:27:44         00314022173TRLO1     XLON 
504              139.50          11:33:10         00314022369TRLO1     XLON 
308              139.50          11:33:49         00314022392TRLO1     XLON 
504              139.50          11:35:08         00314022453TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2024 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
