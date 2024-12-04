DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Dec-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 04 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 04 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 135,938 Highest price paid per share: 140.50p Lowest price paid per share: 134.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 137.0932p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,741,809 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,741,809) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 137.0932p 135,938

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 666 138.50 08:01:04 00313928584TRLO1 XLON 129 138.50 08:01:04 00313928585TRLO1 XLON 484 135.50 08:15:31 00313937771TRLO1 XLON 184 135.50 08:24:58 00313945078TRLO1 XLON 847 135.00 08:40:58 00313956169TRLO1 XLON 847 135.00 08:40:58 00313956170TRLO1 XLON 390 135.50 08:47:44 00313960356TRLO1 XLON 842 136.00 08:49:24 00313961346TRLO1 XLON 188 135.50 08:49:46 00313961582TRLO1 XLON 259 135.50 08:53:44 00313965408TRLO1 XLON 390 135.50 08:55:46 00313967243TRLO1 XLON 18 135.50 08:57:40 00313968599TRLO1 XLON 1064 137.50 09:03:04 00313972237TRLO1 XLON 408 137.50 09:03:04 00313972238TRLO1 XLON 1564 137.50 09:05:38 00313973521TRLO1 XLON 110 137.50 09:06:17 00313973837TRLO1 XLON 1564 137.50 09:06:17 00313973838TRLO1 XLON 377 137.00 09:12:55 00313977477TRLO1 XLON 438 137.00 09:14:56 00313978718TRLO1 XLON 145 139.50 09:21:38 00313983054TRLO1 XLON 774 139.00 09:22:17 00313983361TRLO1 XLON 1622 139.00 09:22:17 00313983362TRLO1 XLON 1570 139.50 09:22:55 00313983784TRLO1 XLON 965 139.50 09:23:33 00313984393TRLO1 XLON 460 139.50 09:23:33 00313984394TRLO1 XLON 265 139.50 09:24:15 00313985061TRLO1 XLON 580 139.50 09:24:15 00313985062TRLO1 XLON 498 139.50 09:26:50 00313987533TRLO1 XLON 1191 139.50 09:27:31 00313988061TRLO1 XLON 89 139.50 09:28:48 00313989006TRLO1 XLON 409 139.50 09:30:49 00313990950TRLO1 XLON 89 139.50 09:30:49 00313990951TRLO1 XLON 347 139.50 09:30:49 00313990952TRLO1 XLON 422 139.50 09:34:55 00313995734TRLO1 XLON 414 139.50 09:36:57 00313997945TRLO1 XLON 422 139.50 09:36:57 00313997946TRLO1 XLON 604 139.00 09:39:31 00314001309TRLO1 XLON 228 139.00 09:40:13 00314002042TRLO1 XLON 828 139.50 09:48:51 00314008989TRLO1 XLON 796 139.00 09:54:52 00314013702TRLO1 XLON 1374 140.50 10:05:32 00314017707TRLO1 XLON 227 140.50 10:05:32 00314017708TRLO1 XLON 1157 140.50 10:06:50 00314017766TRLO1 XLON 485 140.50 10:07:32 00314017809TRLO1 XLON 1157 140.50 10:07:32 00314017810TRLO1 XLON 839 140.00 10:14:23 00314018086TRLO1 XLON 853 140.50 10:21:40 00314018408TRLO1 XLON 844 140.00 10:27:39 00314018647TRLO1 XLON 843 140.00 10:31:41 00314019213TRLO1 XLON 515 140.00 10:31:41 00314019214TRLO1 XLON 329 140.00 10:32:19 00314019428TRLO1 XLON 663 140.00 10:34:20 00314019906TRLO1 XLON 663 139.50 10:36:56 00314019992TRLO1 XLON 181 139.50 10:36:56 00314019993TRLO1 XLON 841 140.00 10:42:56 00314020259TRLO1 XLON 638 139.50 10:44:58 00314020327TRLO1 XLON 827 139.50 10:47:33 00314020510TRLO1 XLON 273 139.50 10:54:52 00314020757TRLO1 XLON 1427 139.50 10:56:51 00314020857TRLO1 XLON 273 139.50 11:00:52 00314021003TRLO1 XLON 706 139.50 11:00:52 00314021004TRLO1 XLON 1355 138.50 11:14:15 00314021552TRLO1 XLON 268 138.50 11:14:55 00314021591TRLO1 XLON 794 139.00 11:24:25 00314022023TRLO1 XLON 18 139.00 11:25:43 00314022079TRLO1 XLON 703 139.00 11:26:25 00314022106TRLO1 XLON 91 139.00 11:27:44 00314022173TRLO1 XLON 504 139.50 11:33:10 00314022369TRLO1 XLON 308 139.50 11:33:49 00314022392TRLO1 XLON 504 139.50 11:35:08 00314022453TRLO1 XLON

