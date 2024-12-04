Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
WKN: A1JEXK | ISIN: US56585A1025
Tradegate
04.12.24
19:36 Uhr
141,88 Euro
-6,10
-4,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 21:15 Uhr
Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Named a Top Company for Women To Work in Transportation

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Key Points

  • Marathon Petroleum was named to the Women In Trucking Association's 2024 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation list for the third consecutive year.

  • The company was honored at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas, showcasing its dedication to gender diversity and career advancement opportunities.

  • Marathon Petroleum transport drivers have access to benefits like flexible schedules, fully paid parental leave, adoption assistance, tuition reimbursement, a 401k match and a company pension plan.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was named to the overall 2024 Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation list by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). This is the third year in a row that MPC has been recognized by WIT.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Women In Trucking," said Marathon Petroleum Transport Supervisor Hannah Shank. "This honor reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering environment where women thrive and lead in shaping the future of our industry."

MPC was recognized as an exceptional company for women to work in transportation at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas in November. WIT selects companies with a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.

"We've worked really hard to expand our partnership with WIT, and it shows how dedicated we are to making all drivers feel like they belong," said Shank.

Benefits of Driving for MPC

In addition to support from the Women In Trucking partnership, four-day work weeks and the opportunity to be home every night, transport drivers at MPC have an extensive benefits package that include:

  • Eight weeks of fully paid maternity leave

  • Four weeks of fully paid paternity leave

  • Adoption assistance

  • Tuition reimbursement

  • 401k employer match

  • Company pension plan

  • Support from the Women in Trucking partnership

Interested candidates should visit DriveForMPC.com.

Marathon Petroleum's Transportation and Rail team accepts the Top Companies for Women to Work in Transportation award. (L to R) Philip Garrison, Christina Wright, Melissa Roosen, WIT President and CEO Jennifer Hedrick, Hannah Shank, Stephanie Cavazos, Hunter Cashen and Jordan Londo.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
