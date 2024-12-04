WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $1.114 billion, or $7.14 per share. This compares with $349.19 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $529.93 million or $3.40 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $1.635 billion from $1.467 billion last year.Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $1.114 Bln. vs. $349.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.14 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.635 Bln vs. $1.467 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.77 - $2.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1435 - $1465 MlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX