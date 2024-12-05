Anzeige
05.12.2024 07:06 Uhr
Montran Implements Modern Central Securities Depository at the Central Bank of Kosovo

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its state-of-the-art Central Securities Depository (CSD) system at the Central Bank of Kosovo. This modern technology solution unifies comprehensive management of dematerialized financial instruments for the bank, and is fully integrated with Montran's Real-Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), combined with bulk clearing capability.

The centralized system introduces immediate benefits such as improved operational efficiency, interoperability and automation, enhanced collateral management capability, a user-friendly interface, and robust data reporting tools.

"Montran has been an outstanding partner from day one, showing true commitment to meeting our needs," said Mrs. Shkendije Nahi, Director of Asset and Reserve Management at the Central Bank of Kosovo. "We have seen a positive impact with the deployment of the new CSD, and we are excited to have advanced the platform to better respond to the needs of our customers and stakeholders."

The new CSD solution supports primary issuance, custody services, secondary trading, automated corporate actions, collateral management and more. Its advanced functionality, together with better integration with existing systems, equips the Central Bank of Kosovo to offer innovative services and scale operations.

"We are honored to expand the Republic of Kosovo's financial market infrastructure with Montran's mission-critical capital markets solution," said Mr. Keith Esca, European Sales Director at Montran. "Our CSD enables the Central Bank to optimize processes and harness valuable benefit for the entire financial marketplace - by leveraging seamless integration to Montran's Payments Market Infrastructure operating in Kosovo."

With the successful go-live, Montran continues its close collaboration with the Central Bank of Kosovo, providing ongoing maintenance, support and future enhancements.

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with mission critical installations and operations in over 80 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com.

About the Central Bank of the Republic of Kosovo

The Central Bank of the Republic of Kosovo (CBK) is the principal institution responsible for maintaining financial stability, promoting a safe and efficient payment system, fostering economic growth, and ensuring a sound and resilient financial sector in Kosovo. Learn more at https://bqk-kos.org/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/montran-implements-modern-central-securities-depository-at-the-central-bank-of-kosovo-302322814.html

