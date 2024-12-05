Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Half-year Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2024
Date of disclosure: 5 December 2024
Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, today announces its half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2024. To view those results, please click the following link:
Anglian Water Services Limited Half-Year Results
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc is also announcing its half-yearly results for the six months ended 30 September 2024 today. To view those results, please click the following link:
Anglian Water Services Financing plc Half-Year Report
The above half-yearly results can also be accessed online at:
www.anglianwater.co.uk
Copies of the above half-yearly results have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information, please contact:
Regan Harris
Tel: 07900 210450
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Lancaster House
Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63
anglian-water-services-financing-plc-half-yearly-report-september-2024 - SIGNED
anglian-water-services-limited-half-yearly-report-september-2024 - SIGNED