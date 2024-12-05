SHS Drinks Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Shandy Shack

GLOUCESTER, England, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHS Drinks is delighted to announce the acquisition of Shandy Shack, a pioneering brand in the mid-strength ABV beer space. This new partnership promises to step-change Shandy Shack's already strong current growth, helping it to better reach the 40% of adults seeking to moderate their alcohol consumption with balanced, enjoyable options.

Since 2021, Shandy Shack has won numerous awards for product quality, including six Great Taste stars across four products. The brand has achieved widespread mainstream media attention and secured significant distribution partnerships.

Prior to the acquisition, SHS Drinks and Shandy Shack collaborated to create the popular Raspberry Lager using bottlegreen's Raspberry Cordial. The product launched in June 2024 and featured integrated bottlegreen branding on Shandy Shack's packaging, along with joint promotional efforts across social media.

Andy Morris-Jinks, Managing Director of SHS Drinks, said: "We are excited to welcome Shandy Shack into our brand family. The mid-strength ABV market is seeing rapid growth as consumers seek options for low-tempo, relaxed socialising. Shandy Shack's innovative and award-winning product range aligns perfectly with our vision for broadening our consumer base and tapping into emerging market trends."

Shandy Shack will join established names in the SHS Drinks portfolio including Shloer, bottlegreen, Rocks, WKD and Merrydown, adding further variety to a range of popular consumer brands. As part of the New Ventures division, co-founders, Ed Stapleton and Tom Stevens, will continue to lead the brand's development and expansion.

Ed Stapleton, Co-Founder of Shandy Shack, added: "It is a fantastic feeling to join forces with SHS Drinks to accelerate the development of Shandy Shack. SHS Drinks are a brilliant organisation that share our values and vision for the brand. They recognised the importance of introducing a compelling mid-strength offering to enhance their diverse and dynamic portfolio. This partnership will provide unparalleled opportunities to leverage their expertise, resources and support to expand our brand's reach."

This acquisition reflects SHS Drinks' commitment to embracing consumer trends. By integrating Shandy Shack into the New Ventures division, SHS Drinks will work closely with the Shandy Shack team to take the brand to the next level by igniting consumer awareness and broadening distribution in 2025.

