Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 4 December 2024 it purchased a total of 90,030 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 51,955 38,075 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.19 GBP1.802 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.145 GBP1.776 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.160521 GBP1.793641

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,693,581 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1250 2.155 XDUB 08:15:51 00072692406TRLO0 481 2.155 XDUB 08:15:51 00072692407TRLO0 1715 2.145 XDUB 08:48:10 00072693407TRLO0 4500 2.145 XDUB 08:48:10 00072693408TRLO0 2031 2.145 XDUB 08:48:10 00072693409TRLO0 1202 2.155 XDUB 09:26:28 00072694819TRLO0 2332 2.155 XDUB 09:29:33 00072694896TRLO0 2344 2.155 XDUB 09:33:08 00072695003TRLO0 777 2.155 XDUB 09:36:58 00072695073TRLO0 1493 2.155 XDUB 09:36:58 00072695074TRLO0 2429 2.155 XDUB 09:42:42 00072695235TRLO0 2308 2.155 XDUB 09:46:32 00072695396TRLO0 1566 2.155 XDUB 09:52:14 00072695584TRLO0 8496 2.155 XDUB 09:52:14 00072695585TRLO0 3740 2.155 XDUB 09:52:40 00072695613TRLO0 4740 2.155 XDUB 09:52:40 00072695614TRLO0 6841 2.190 XDUB 16:13:20 00072707460TRLO0 3710 2.190 XDUB 16:14:04 00072707489TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 800 177.60 XLON 09:00:24 00072693728TRLO0 283 177.60 XLON 09:00:24 00072693729TRLO0 2257 179.00 XLON 09:19:57 00072694625TRLO0 1018 179.00 XLON 09:19:57 00072694626TRLO0 1300 178.80 XLON 09:36:58 00072695075TRLO0 2031 178.80 XLON 09:36:58 00072695078TRLO0 3026 178.80 XLON 09:52:14 00072695581TRLO0 2984 178.40 XLON 09:52:40 00072695610TRLO0 160 178.40 XLON 09:52:40 00072695611TRLO0 1419 178.40 XLON 09:52:40 00072695612TRLO0 2178 179.40 XLON 10:20:50 00072696499TRLO0 52 179.40 XLON 10:20:57 00072696512TRLO0 720 179.40 XLON 10:20:57 00072696513TRLO0 3191 179.20 XLON 11:02:03 00072697472TRLO0 2737 180.20 XLON 12:02:31 00072699213TRLO0 790 180.20 XLON 12:02:31 00072699214TRLO0 3402 180.00 XLON 12:08:50 00072699359TRLO0 2200 180.00 XLON 12:08:50 00072699360TRLO0 423 180.20 XLON 12:08:50 00072699361TRLO0 134 180.20 XLON 12:08:50 00072699362TRLO0 377 180.20 XLON 12:08:50 00072699363TRLO0 3356 180.20 XLON 13:03:49 00072701062TRLO0 3237 179.80 XLON 13:14:00 00072701270TRLO0

