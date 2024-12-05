Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Dow Jones News

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
5 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 4 December 2024 it purchased a total of 90,030 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           51,955     38,075 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.19      GBP1.802 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.145     GBP1.776 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.160521    GBP1.793641

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,693,581 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1250       2.155         XDUB      08:15:51      00072692406TRLO0 
481       2.155         XDUB      08:15:51      00072692407TRLO0 
1715       2.145         XDUB      08:48:10      00072693407TRLO0 
4500       2.145         XDUB      08:48:10      00072693408TRLO0 
2031       2.145         XDUB      08:48:10      00072693409TRLO0 
1202       2.155         XDUB      09:26:28      00072694819TRLO0 
2332       2.155         XDUB      09:29:33      00072694896TRLO0 
2344       2.155         XDUB      09:33:08      00072695003TRLO0 
777       2.155         XDUB      09:36:58      00072695073TRLO0 
1493       2.155         XDUB      09:36:58      00072695074TRLO0 
2429       2.155         XDUB      09:42:42      00072695235TRLO0 
2308       2.155         XDUB      09:46:32      00072695396TRLO0 
1566       2.155         XDUB      09:52:14      00072695584TRLO0 
8496       2.155         XDUB      09:52:14      00072695585TRLO0 
3740       2.155         XDUB      09:52:40      00072695613TRLO0 
4740       2.155         XDUB      09:52:40      00072695614TRLO0 
6841       2.190         XDUB      16:13:20      00072707460TRLO0 
3710       2.190         XDUB      16:14:04      00072707489TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
800       177.60        XLON      09:00:24      00072693728TRLO0 
283       177.60        XLON      09:00:24      00072693729TRLO0 
2257       179.00        XLON      09:19:57      00072694625TRLO0 
1018       179.00        XLON      09:19:57      00072694626TRLO0 
1300       178.80        XLON      09:36:58      00072695075TRLO0 
2031       178.80        XLON      09:36:58      00072695078TRLO0 
3026       178.80        XLON      09:52:14      00072695581TRLO0 
2984       178.40        XLON      09:52:40      00072695610TRLO0 
160       178.40        XLON      09:52:40      00072695611TRLO0 
1419       178.40        XLON      09:52:40      00072695612TRLO0 
2178       179.40        XLON      10:20:50      00072696499TRLO0 
52        179.40        XLON      10:20:57      00072696512TRLO0 
720       179.40        XLON      10:20:57      00072696513TRLO0 
3191       179.20        XLON      11:02:03      00072697472TRLO0 
2737       180.20        XLON      12:02:31      00072699213TRLO0 
790       180.20        XLON      12:02:31      00072699214TRLO0 
3402       180.00        XLON      12:08:50      00072699359TRLO0 
2200       180.00        XLON      12:08:50      00072699360TRLO0 
423       180.20        XLON      12:08:50      00072699361TRLO0 
134       180.20        XLON      12:08:50      00072699362TRLO0 
377       180.20        XLON      12:08:50      00072699363TRLO0 
3356       180.20        XLON      13:03:49      00072701062TRLO0 
3237       179.80        XLON      13:14:00      00072701270TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  363176 
EQS News ID:  2044423 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2044423&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
