Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim -6

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim Results

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim Results 05-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 December 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Interim Results Active management of diversified portfolio underpins earnings growth and fully covered dividend Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today reports its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2024 ("the Period"). Commenting on the results, David MacLellan, Chairman of Custodian Property Income REIT, said: "The Company's diversified strategy and strong focus on income has served to deliver relatively stable returns against a background of improving sentiment towards commercial property investment. For the six months to 30 September 2024 share price total return was 8.8%, although investment company share prices have weakened since the Period end, and NAV total return was 3.6% with a fully covered dividend providing a significant and defensive component of total returns. "I was pleased to be able to announce that dividends per share of 3.0p (2023: 2.75p) have been declared relating for the six months to 30 September 2024. The Board expects to continue to pay quarterly dividends per share of 1.5p to achieve a fully covered target dividend per share for the year ending 31 March 2025 of no less than 6.0p. "While the economic and political picture is still uncertain, the outlook for 2025 is very much brighter for real estate than at the same time in both of the last two years. The indicators of an imminent but gradual recovery in capital values strongly outweigh the risks of continued malaise. Valuations have been flat, and slightly up since December 2023, while vacancy rates have continued to fall, and both passing rent as well as estimate rental values have improved, with private equity becoming increasingly active in the sector. Furthermore, The Bank of England has cut interest rates twice and the listed real estate sector has seen ratings improve as share prices narrow the discount to net asset value. "Against this backdrop, Custodian Property Income REIT continues to provide shareholders with an income focused investment opportunity, with earnings supporting a fully covered dividend, on top of which there is now the real prospect of a recovery in valuations to enhance total return. We continue to look for opportunities to grow the Company through corporate acquisitions while at the same time expect to progress selective and profitable disposals to further reduce our revolving debt." Asset management driving income growth -- EPRA earnings per share for the Period increased 3.4% to 3.0p (2023: 2.9p) due to an improvement in occupancy and growth in income generated from PV. -- Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2024 of not less than 6.0p, 100% covered in H1, in line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends. -- Leasing activity during the Period comprised 29 new lettings, lease renewals and regears across 19 assets. Five rent reviews at an aggregate 43% above previous passing rent added GBP0.4m of new rent, with eight vacant units let across five assets in the industrial, office and other sectors, in aggregate, in line with ERV, adding GBP0.7m of new rent. Robust balance sheet -- Fixed rate agreed debt facilities represent 80% of total drawn debt, significantly mitigating interest rate risk and maintaining a beneficial margin between the 4.0% aggregate cost of debt and the income returns the property portfolio continues to generate. -- NAV per share 93.6p (31 March 2024: 93.4p). Valuations stable with portfolio management driving long term returns -- Strong occupational demand and asset management improved occupancy and drove a 0.4% like-for-like increase in portfolio valuation to GBP582.4m (31 March 2024: GBP589.1m). -- GBP13.7m of disposal proceeds were generated from the sale of four assets at a 39% premium to pre-offer valuation. -- GBP4.7m was invested in the refurbishment of existing assets and installation of solar panels which is expected to both enhance the assets' valuations and environmental credentials and, once let, increase rents, delivering a yield on cost of more than 7%, ahead of the Company's marginal cost of borrowing. Further information Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ed Moore - Finance Director www.custodiancapital.com Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman Deutsche Numis Hugh Jonathan/George Shiel Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Property highlights

30 Sept 2024 GBPm Comments 31 March 2024: GBP589.1m, 30 September 2023: GBP609.8m Portfolio value 582.4 Property valuation increases: 1.7 Representing a 0.4% like-for-like increase, explained further in the Investment Manager's report Primarily comprising: -- GBP1.7m refurbishing offices in Manchester and Leeds Capital investment 4.7 -- GBP1.2m refurbishing and extending an industrial unit in Livingstone -- GBP0.6m invested installing solar panels at various sites -- GBP0.5m refurbishing an industrial unit in Aberdeen At an aggregate 39% premium to pre-offer valuation comprising: Disposal proceeds 13.7 -- GBP9.0m vacant industrial unit in Warrington -- GBP2.3m vacant former car showroom in Redhill -- GBP1.8m vacant offices in Castle Donington -- GBP0.6m industrial unit in Sheffield Disposal proceeds since the 1.4 Vacant offices in Solihull, 33% ahead of pre-offer valuation Period[1] end

Financial highlights and performance summary

6 months 6 months 12 months ended ended ended 30 Sept 30 Sept 31 Mar 2024 2023 2024 Comments Returns EPRA[2] earnings per 3.0p 2.9p 5.8p The impact of improvement in occupancy and increase in income share[3] from solar panels have exceeded cost inflation Basic and diluted 3.4p (0.6p) (0.3p) earnings per share[4] Current period profit reflects stable valuations Profit/(loss) before tax 14.9 (2.7) (1.5) (GBPm) Target dividend per share for the year ended 31 March 2025 of not Dividends per share[5] 3.0p 2.75p 5.8p less than 6.0p, in line with the Company's policy of paying fully covered dividends Dividend cover[6] 100% 107% 101% NAV total return per 3.6% (0.7%) (0.4%) 3.4% dividends paid and a 0.2% capital increase share[7] Share price total return 8.8% (4.4%) (2.6%) Share price increased from 81.4p to 85.4p during the Period [8] Capital values NAV and EPRA NTA[9] (GBPm) 412.7 422.8 411.8 NAV increased during the Period due to GBP1.2m of valuation NAV per share and NTA 93.6 95.9p 93.4p increases per share Borrowings Decreased due to disposal proceeds exceeding capital expenditure Net gearing[10] 28.5% 29.6% 29.2% and valuations increasing during the Period Weighted average cost of drawn debt 4.0% 4.2% 4.1% Majority fixed rate debt insulating the Company from high base facilities rate Costs Ongoing charges ratio ("OCR") excluding direct property expenses 1.28% 1.23% 1.24% Fixed cost inflation exceeding rate of valuation increases [11] Environmental Weighted average energy performance C C C EPCs updated across 11 properties demonstrating continuing certificate ("EPC") rating[12] (52) (56) (53) improvements in the environmental performance of the portfolio

The Company presents alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim -2-

APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. The Company uses APMs based upon the EPRA Best Practice Recommendations Reporting Framework which is widely recognised and used by public real estate companies. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 19.

Business model and strategy

Purpose

Custodian Property Income REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, with a focus on improving the environmental credentials of the portfolio, to become the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Stakeholder interests

The Board recognises the importance of stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions, ensuring the Company:

-- Understands and meets the needs of its occupiers, owning fit for purpose properties with a focus onenvironmental credentials in the right locations which comply with safety regulations;

-- Protects and improves its stable cash flows with long-term planning and decision making, implementing itspolicy of paying maintainable dividends fully covered by recurring earnings and securing the Company's future; and

-- Adopts a responsible approach to communities and the environment, actively seeking ways to minimise theCompany's impact on climate change and providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place ofbusiness.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[13] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by smaller,regional, core/core-plus properties that provide enhanced income;

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%;

-- To acquire modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers, focusing on areas with:

-- High residual values;

-- Strong local economies; and

-- An imbalance between supply and demand;

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

-- Governmental bodies or departments; or

-- Single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score worse than two[14], where exposuremay not exceed 5% of the rent roll;

-- Not to undertake speculative development, except for the refurbishment or redevelopment of existingholdings; and

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum loan-to-value ("LTV") shall not exceed 35%, with amedium-term net gearing target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders.

Differentiated property strategy

The Company's portfolio is focused on smaller, regional, core/core-plus assets which helps achieve our target of high and stable dividends from well-diversified real estate by offering:

-- An enhanced yield on acquisition - with no need to sacrifice quality of property, location, tenant orenvironmental performance for income and with a greater share of value in 'bricks and mortar'

-- Greater diversification - spreading risk across more assets, locations and tenants and offering morestable cash flows; and

-- A higher income component of total return - driving out-performance with forecastable and predictablereturns.

Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of the Company's discretionary investment manager, commented: "Our smaller-lot specialism has consistently delivered significantly higher yields without exposing shareholders to additional risk".

Weighting 30 September 2024 Weighting by income Location 30 September 2024 Sector West Midlands 20% North-West 19% Industrial 41% East Midlands 13% Retail warehouse 22% South-East 11% Office 16% Scotland 13% Other 14% South-West 10% High street retail 7% North-East 9%

Wales 1%

Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives

-- Improving the energy performance of our buildings - investing in carbon reducing technology,infrastructure and onsite renewables and ensuring redevelopments are completed to high environmental standardswhich are essential to the future leasing prospects and valuation of each property

-- Reducing energy usage and emissions - liaising closely with our tenants to gather and analyse data on theenvironmental performance of our properties to identify areas for improvement

-- Achieving positive social outcomes and supporting local communities - engaging constructively withtenants and local government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmentalplans and strategies and playing our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers safeplaces of business that promote tenant well-being

-- Understanding environmental risks and opportunities - allowing the Board to maintain appropriategovernance structures to ensure the Investment Manager is appropriately mitigating risks and maximisingopportunities

-- Complying with all requirements and reporting in line with best practice where appropriate - exposing theCompany to public scrutiny and communicating our targets, activities and initiatives to stakeholders Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. Richard Shepherd-Cross is Managing Director of the Investment Manager. Richard has 30 years' experience in commercial property, qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor in 1996 and until 2008 worked for JLL, latterly running its national portfolio investment team.

Richard established Custodian Capital Limited as the Property Fund Management subsidiary of Mattioli Woods plc ("Mattioli Woods") and in 2014 was instrumental in the launch of Custodian Property Income REIT from Mattioli Woods' syndicated property portfolio and its 1,200 investors. Following the successful IPO of the Company, Richard has overseen the growth of the Company to its current property portfolio of c.GBP600m.

Richard is supported by the Investment Manager's other key personnel: Ed Moore - Finance Director and Alex Nix - Assistant Investment Manager, along with a team of five other surveyors and four accountants.

Chairman's statement

Custodian Property Income REIT's strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio which, at 30 September 2024, comprised 152 properties geographically spread throughout the UK and across a diverse range of sectors, with a portfolio yielding 6.9%[15] (31 March 2014: 6.6%). With an average property value of c.GBP4m and no one tenant per property accounting for more than 1.75% of the Company's rent roll, property specific risk and tenant default risk are significantly mitigated.

This diversified strategy and strong focus on income has served to deliver relatively stable returns against a background of improving sentiment towards commercial property investment. For the six months to 30 September 2024 share price total return was 8.8%, although investment company share prices have weakened since the Period end, and NAV total return was 3.6% with a fully covered dividend providing a significant and defensive component of total returns.

The Company's weighted average cost of debt has remained at c. 4.0% and earnings have been resilient with EPRA EPS of 3.0p (2023: 2.9p) for the Period primarily due to occupancy increasing since 31 March 2024 from 91.7% to 93.5%. The rent roll has grown from GBP43.1m at 31 March 2024 to GBP44.3m, or 2.7% on a like-for-like basis and the like-for-like estimated rental value ("ERV") of the portfolio has increased by GBP0.9m to GBP49.3m during the Period, providing a reversionary potential of 11%.

Dividends

In line with the Company's objective to be the REIT of choice for institutional and private investors seeking high and stable dividends from well diversified UK commercial real estate, I was pleased to announce dividends per share of 3.0p (2023: 2.75p) relating to the six months to 30 September 2024. The Board expects to continue to pay quarterly dividends per share of 1.5p to achieve a fully covered target dividend per share for the year ending 31 March 2025 of no less than 6.0p.

The Board acknowledges the importance of income for shareholders and its objective remains to grow the dividend at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

Portfolio

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim -3-

During the Period, and since the Period end, the Company has generated sale proceeds GBP15.1m which have allowed the Company to continue to invest in accretive asset improvements and solar panel installations whilst reducing the drawn revolving credit facility to support net earnings. The Company's property investment strategy, which targets smaller regional properties, often provides strategic options to re-lease or to sell at lease expiry. This optionality exists because there is an active owner-occupier market for smaller regional properties, which is much less the case for larger assets. As a result, four of the five disposals since 31 March 2024 were vacant buildings sold ahead of investment value to owner-occupiers or developers, with one vacant building currently being marketed to sell for partial redevelopment. Concluding sales without foregoing rental income is strongly positive to earnings.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 30 September 2024 was GBP412.7m, approximately 93.6p per share:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2024 93.4 411.8 Valuation increases and depreciation 0.4 1.6 Profit on disposal - 0.1 Net gains on investment property 0.4 1.7 EPRA earnings 3.0 13.2 Quarterly interim dividends paid during the Period (2.9) (12.7) Special dividend, paid during the Period, relating to FY24 (0.3) (1.3) NAV at 30 September 2024 93.6 412.7

Borrowings

The Company's net gearing decreased from 29.2% LTV at 31 March 2024 to 28.5% during the Period.

The proportion of the Company's drawn debt facilities with a fixed rate of interest was 80% at 30 September 2024 (31 March 2024: 78%), significantly mitigating interest rate risk for the Company and maintaining a beneficial margin between the weighted average cost of debt of 4.0% (31 March 2024: 4.1%) and income returns from the property portfolio. The Company's debt is summarised in Note 14.

Cost disclosure exemption

We welcome the Financial Conduct Authority's recent exemption of investment companies (including REITs) from the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ("PRIIPs") and Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II ("MiFID II") regulation. Since 2018 this regulation has obliged wealth managers and platforms to make cost disclosures to clients that were 'fundamentally misleading'[16] by being presented as being borne by investors despite actually being incurred by the Company and included within reported investment performance.

Exacerbated by more recent Consumer Duty regulations these cost disclosures, which also result in investment companies' management costs appearing spuriously more expensive than alternative structures, are likely to have curtailed investment demand for the Company's shares over the last six years.

As the investment industry gradually adjusts to this change, we expect the Company's competitive cost structure and high returns to be very attractive to new investors seeking strong returns from UK real estate.

Board changes

On 6 November 2024 Ian Mattioli MBE DL stepped down from the Board to focus on capitalising on the market opportunity in UK wealth management in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Mattioli Woods Limited ("Mattioli Woods"), following its recent transition to private ownership. The Board has high regard for Ian's insight and expertise and thanks him for his invaluable contribution as founding director of the Company since its establishment in 2014. Ian and his family are expected to remain major, long-term shareholders in the Company and he is expected to continue to serve a valuable role for the Company in his capacity as chair of Custodian Capital and as a member of its Investment Committee.

Also on 6 November 2024 Nathan Imlach, who is currently Chief Strategic Adviser to Mattioli Woods focusing on acquisitions and contributing to its future direction, was appointed as a new Non-Executive Director of the Company for a transition period up until no later than the end of 2025. Following that transition period the Company's board will become fully independent from the Company's Investment Manager.

Nathan is currently Senior Independent Director of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc. He is a chartered accountant, holds the ICAEW's Corporate Finance qualification and is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. Nathan was previously Chief Financial Officer of Mattioli Woods, Company Secretary of Custodian Property Income REIT and a director of Custodian Capital Limited. Nathan also played a key role in establishing the Company in 2014 and will bring a valuable perspective to the Board prior to its transition to being fully independent.

Diversity

Our policy on board diversity is summarised in the Annual Report. The Company follows the AIC Corporate Governance Code and, from the start of 2026, expects to meet the FCA's 'comply or explain' target for 40% female Board representation. Custodian Property Income REIT is an investment company with no Executive Directors and a small Board compared to equivalent size listed trading companies. The Board welcomes the gender and ethnic diversity offered by the Investment Management team working with the Company. ESG

The Company has made further pleasing progress implementing its environmental policy during the Period, improving its weighted average EPC score from C (53) to C (52) due to completing refurbishments. The Board was pleased to publish its Asset Management and Sustainability report in June which is available at:

custodianreit.com/environmental-social-and-governance-esg/

This report contains details of the Company's asset management initiatives with a clear focus on their impact on ESG, including case studies of recent positive steps taken to improve the environmental performance of the portfolio.

Outlook

While the economic and political picture is still uncertain, the outlook for 2025 is very much brighter for real estate than at the same time in both of the last two years. The indicators of an imminent but gradual recovery in capital values strongly outweigh the risks of continued malaise. Valuations have been flat, and slightly up since December 2023, while vacancy rates have continued to fall, and both passing rent as well as estimate rental values have improved, with private equity becoming increasingly active in the sector. Furthermore, The Bank of England has cut interest rates twice and the listed real estate sector has seen ratings improve as share prices narrow the discount to NAV.

Against this backdrop, Custodian Property Income REIT continues to provide shareholders with an income focused investment opportunity, with earnings supporting a fully covered dividend, on top of which there is now the real prospects of a recovery in valuations to enhance total return. We continue to look for opportunities to grow the Company through corporate acquisitions while at the same time expect to progress selective and profitable disposals to further reduce our revolving debt.

David MacLellan

Chairman

4 December 2024

Investment Manager's report

Property market

After a period of stabilisation, the trajectory of valuations in 2024 appears to be turning, with two consecutive broadly flat quarters followed by a 0.5% like-for-like increase in the quarter ended 30 September 2024. This profile is consistent with our strongly held view that market values have now bottomed out and the prevailing trend is gradually upwards, supported by falling interest rates and the continued strength of the occupier markets, which should also deliver rental growth.

Market research published by Savills shows rental growth in the three main commercial property sectors: Industrial and logistics still lead the growth tables, albeit the rate of rental growth is slowing; office rents are showing growth, but this is both property and location specific; and retail has returned to growth after five years of falling rental values. In the retail sector, it is likely that out-of-town retail will show the greatest rental growth potential, given the heavily restricted supply and low vacancy rate, but prime high street rents are also expected to witness modest growth.

So, while the scene is set for stronger total returns, principally driven by income and income growth, the direct property market has not fully reacted to this potential, as demonstrated by relatively flat valuations. In the indirect market we have seen significant corporate activity, often led by private equity, and a narrowing of discounts to NAV. Both private equity activity and advancing share prices are lead indicators of a recovering direct market. It is disappointing to see publicly owned real estate being sold into private hands at this point in the cycle, but we believe it is still possible to access attractive income returns with the prospect of capital growth from listed UK real estate.

Strong recent leasing activity demonstrates the resilience of Custodian Property Income REIT's well-diversified investment portfolio. 29 new leases/lease renewals across 19 properties with GBP2.4m of annual rent have been signed during the Period. GBP1.1m of new rent has been added to the rent roll from:

-- Completing five rent reviews on industrial assets at an aggregate 43% above previous passing rent addingGBP0.4m of new rent; and

-- Letting eight vacant units across five assets in the industrial, office and other sectors, in aggregate,in line with ERV, adding GBP0.7m of new rent.

EPRA occupancy[17] has improved to 93.5% (31 Mar 2024: 91.7%) due to the new lettings above and the sale of vacant units in Warrington, Redhill and Castle Donington.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim -4-

Property portfolio performance

30 Sept 30 Sept 31 Mar 2024 2023 2024 Property portfolio value GBP582.4m GBP609.8m GBP589.1m Separate tenancies 338 336 335 EPRA occupancy rate 93.5% 91.5% 91.7% Assets 152 159 155 Weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") 4.9yrs 4.8yrs 4.9yrs EPRA topped-up net initial yield ("NIY") 6.9% 6.4% 6.6% Weighted average EPC rating C (52) C (56) C (53)

The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. The Company has a relatively low exposure to office and high street retail combined with a relatively high exposure to industrial and to alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are:

Valuation Weighting by Valuation Weighting by income[18] income Valuation 30 31 March movement September 30 September 2024 31 March 2024 GBPm Weighting by value 30 Weighting by value 2024 GBPm 2024 September 2024 31 March 2024 GBPm Sector Industrial 287.2 41% 291.4 40% 3.1 49% 49% Retail 125.0 22% 122.7 23% 2.3 22% 21% warehouse Other 77.2 14% 78.8 13% (0.3) 13% 13% Office 60.2 16% 63.9 16% (3.9) 10% 11% High street 32.8 7% 32.3 8% 0.5 6% 6% retail Total 582.4 100% 589.1 100% 1.7 100% 100%

For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property/portfolio. Disposals

Owning the right properties at the right time is a key element of effective property portfolio management, which necessarily involves periodically selling properties to balance the property portfolio. Custodian Property Income REIT is not a trading company but identifying opportunities to dispose of assets ahead of valuation or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy is important.

During the Period the Company sold the following assets for an aggregate GBP13.7m, 3% ahead of the most recent valuation, and 39% ahead of pre-offer valuation:

-- A vacant industrial unit in Warrington for GBP9.0m to a developer;

-- A vacant former car showroom in Redhill for GBP2.35m to a developer;

-- Vacant offices in Castle Donington for GBP1.75m to a flexible office provider; and

-- One unit of a two-unit industrial asset in Sheffield sold to an owner-occupier for GBP0.55m.

Since the Period end the Company sold a vacant office asset in Solihull to a developer for GBP1.4m, 33% ahead of its 30 June 2024 valuation.

ESG

The sustainability credentials of both the building and the location have become ever more important for occupiers and investors. As Investment Manager we are absolutely committed to achieving the Company's ambitious goals in relation to ESG and believe the real estate sector should be a leader in this field.

The weighted average EPC across the portfolio is following a positive trajectory towards an average B rating (equivalent to a score of between 25 and 50). With energy efficiency a core tenet of the Company's asset management strategy and with tenant requirements aligning with our energy efficiency goals we see this as an opportunity to secure greater tenant engagement and higher rents.

During the Period the Company has updated EPCs at 15 units across 11 properties where existing EPCs had expired or where works had been completed, improving the weighted average EPC rating from C (53) at 31 March 2024 to C (52).

The Company's EPC profile is illustrated below:

Number of EPCs Weighted average EPC rating[19] EPC rating 30 Sept 2024 31 Mar 2024 30 Sept 2024 31 Mar 2024 A 20 19 10.5% 9.9% B 131 127 39.3% 37.5% C 128 130 40.1% 40.6% D 45 49 7.9% 9.2% E 17 18 1.9% 2.5% F 8 8 0.3% 0.3% G - - - - 349 351 100% 100%

The table shows that the weighted average 'C' or better ratings has increased from 79% to 90% during the Period.

The Company has eight 'F' rated units in two properties (Aberdeen and Arthur House, Manchester), both of which have refurbishments in progress which are expected to improve the EPC ratings once complete.

The Company's 'E' rated assets are all expected to be improved by December 2025.

Outlook

The asset management of our carefully curated portfolio of regional property continues to deliver rental growth, income security and refurbished buildings with improved environmental credentials. Current refurbishment and capital expenditure plans should see all properties achieve an EPC rating of A-D by December 2025, thus making good progress towards our stated environmental targets. Importantly, this work is also enhancing rents and capital values while keeping properties fit for purpose and in line with tenant demand. All of this is essential to protecting and growing long term value and providing total returns that stay ahead of inflation.

Richard Shepherd-Cross

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

4 December 2024

Financial review

A summary of the Company's financial performance for the Period is shown below:

Period ended Period ended Year ended Financial summary 30 Sept 2024 30 Sept 2023 31 Mar 2024 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Rental revenue 20,731 20,654 42,194 Other income 242 93 195 Expenses (4,087) (4,036) (8,599) Net finance costs (3,683) (3,726) (8,048) EPRA profits 13,203 12,985 25,742 Abortive acquisition cost - - (1,557) Net gain/(loss) on investment property and depreciation 1,700 (15,651) (25,687) Profit/(loss) before tax 14,903 (2,666) (1,502) EPRA EPS (p) 3.0 2.9 5.8 Dividend cover 100% 107% 101% OCR excluding direct property costs 1.28% 1.23% 1.24%

Rental revenue was similar to the period ended 30 September 2023 with the impact of new lettings, which helped occupancy increase from 91.5% at 30 September 2023 to 93.5%, offset by the disposal of let properties in FY24 H2. However, during the Period the Company's rent roll increased by 2.8% from GBP43.1m at 31 March 2024 to GBP44.3m at 30 September 2024 driven primarily by new lettings in the industrial sector towards the Period-end.

During the Period we deployed GBP4.1m of variable rate debt on property refurbishments and GBP0.6m on solar panel installations, with the latter continuing to drive increases in 'other income'. The Company received GBP13.7m of disposal proceeds during the Period, exceeding this GBP4.7m capital investment, with net proceeds used to pay down the Company's variable rate revolving credit facility ("RCF"). Combined with SONIA decreasing by 0.25% on both 1 August and 7 November 2024, we expect net finance costs to be lower over the remainder of the financial year, subject to any further accretive deployment.

Overall, the improvement in occupancy and increase in PV income increased EPRA earnings per share to 3.0p (2023: 2.9p) to fully cover this year's higher dividend. This increase in recurring earnings demonstrates the robust nature of the Company's diverse property portfolio despite economic headwinds.

Debt financing

The Company's debt profile at 30 September 2024 is summarised below:

30 Sept 2024 30 Sept 2023 31 Mar 2024 Gross debt GBP174.0m GBP185.0m GBP179.0m Net gearing 28.5% 29.6% 29.2% Weighted average cost 4.0% 4.2% 4.1% Weighted average maturity 4.8 years 5.2 years 5.3 years Percentage of facilities at a fixed rate of interest 80% 76% 78%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim -5-

Of the Company's GBP174m of drawn debt facilities 80% are at fixed rates of interest. The Company's weighted average term and cost of drawn debt at 30 September 2024 were 4.8 years and 4.0% respectively (fixed rate only: 5.5 years and 3.4%). This high proportion of fixed rate debt significantly mitigates medium-term interest rate risk for the Company and provides shareholders with a beneficial margin between the fixed cost of debt and income returns from the property portfolio.

The Company operates with a conservative level of net gearing, with target borrowings over the medium-term of 25% of the aggregate market value of all properties at the time of drawdown. The Company's net gearing decreased from 29.2% LTV at 31 March 2024 to 28.5% during the Period primarily due to receiving GBP13.7m of sale proceeds.

At the Period end the Company had the following facilities available:

-- A GBP50m RCF with Lloyds Bank plc ("Lloyds") with interest of between 1.62% and 1.92% above SONIA,determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio of a discrete security pool of assets, and expiring on 10November 2026. The facility was GBP34m drawn at the Period-end. The facility limit can be increased to GBP75m withLloyds' approval.

-- A GBP20m term loan facility with Scottish Widows Limited ("SWIP") repayable in August 2025, with fixedannual interest of 3.935%;

-- A GBP45m term loan facility with SWIP repayable in June 2028, with fixed annual interest of 2.987%; and

-- A GBP75m term loan facility with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") comprising:

-- A GBP35m tranche repayable on 6 April 2032, with fixed annual interest of 3.02%;

-- A GBP15m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 3.26%; and

-- A GBP25m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 4.10%.

Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of the Company's individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and covenants:

-- The maximum LTV of each discrete security pool is either 45% or 50%, with an overarching covenant on theCompany's property portfolio of a maximum of either 35% or 40% LTV; and

-- Historical interest cover, requiring net rental income from each discrete security pool, over thepreceding three months, to exceed either 200% or 250% of the facility's quarterly interest liability.

The Company's debt facilities contain market-standard cross-guarantees such that a default on an individual facility will result in all facilities falling into default.

At the Period end the Company had GBP105.6m (18% of the property portfolio) of unencumbered assets which could be charged to the security pools to enhance the LTV and interest cover on the individual loans, of which a further GBP4.5m was charged since the Period-end.

The Company's GBP20m loan SWIP is due to expire in August 2025. At 30 September 2024 the Company had GBP16m undrawn from its GBP50m revolving credit facility ("RCF") with Lloyds which includes an accordion allowing the facility limit to be increased from GBP50m to GBP75m, subject to Lloyds' approval. SWIP has also indicated its willingness to refinance the GBP20m loan on commercial terms, such that the Board believes refinancing risk is suitably mitigated relating to this expiry.

Dividends

The Company has declared dividends per share of 3.0p relating to the Period, fully covered by EPRA earnings. The Company paid dividends per share of 3.175p during the Period, comprising:

-- The FY24 Q4 dividend of 1.375p;

-- A fifth interim (special) dividend relating to FY24 of 0.3p; and

-- The FY25 Q1 dividend of 1.5p.

The Company paid an interim dividend per share of 1.5p relating to FY25 Q2 on Friday 29 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 18 October 2024, which was designated as a property income distribution ("PID").

Ed Moore

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

4 December 2024

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2024 set out the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company at that time which are also summarised in Note 2.6. Whilst interest rates have begun to decrease, the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza maintain some uncertainty over the global macroeconomic outlook. This prevailing macro-economic situation presents an indirect risk through its impact on the UK economy in terms of growth and consumer spending and the consequential impact on occupational demand for real estate.

We do not anticipate any changes to the other risks and uncertainties disclosed over the remainder of the financial year.

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the six months ended 30 September 2024

Unaudited Audited Unaudited 6 months 6 months 12 Note to 30 to 30 Sept months Sept 2024 2023 to 31 GBP000 Mar 2024 GBP000 GBP000 Revenue 4 24,757 22,829 46,243 Investment management fee (1,692) (1,757) (3,451) Operating expenses of rental property (3,280) -- rechargeable to tenants (2,942) (2,082) -- directly incurred (2,413) (1,376) (4,032) Professional fees (369) (394) (791) Directors' fees (172) (182) (349) (409) (327) Administrative expenses (683) Expenses (7,997) (6,118) (12,586) Abortive acquisition costs - - (1,557) Operating profit before net gains/(losses) on investment property 16,760 16,711 32,100 Unrealised gains/(losses) on revaluation of investment property: - relating to property revaluations 9 1,699 (15,632) (26,972) -- relating to acquisition costs - - - Net valuation increase/(decrease) 1,699 (15,632) (26,972) Profit/(loss) on disposal of investment property 127 (19) 1,418 Net gains/(losses) on investment property 1,826 (15,651) (25,554) Operating profit 18,586 1,060 6,546 Finance income 5 56 30 78 Finance costs 6 (3,739) (3,756) (8,126) Net finance costs (3,683) (3,726) (8,048) Profit/(loss) before tax 14,903 (2,666) (1,502) Income tax 7 - - - Profit/(loss) and total comprehensive income/(expense) for the Period, net of tax 14,903 (2,666) (1,502) Attributable to: Owners of the Company 14,903 (2,666) (1,502) Earnings per ordinary share: Basic and diluted (p) 3 3.4 (0.6) (0.3) EPRA (p 3 3.0 2.9 5.8

The profit for the Period arises from the Company's continuing operations. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

At 30 September 2024

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim -6-

Registered number: 08863271

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Note at 30 Sept 2024 at 30 Sept 2023 at 31 Mar 2024 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 Non-current assets Investment property 9 582,437 609,757 578,122 Property, plant and equipment 10 3,448 1,677 2,957 Total non-current assets 585,885 611,434 581,079 Current assets Assets held for sale 9 - - 11,000 Trade and other receivables 11 6,567 4,819 3,330 Cash and cash equivalents 13 10,919 6,697 9,714 Total current assets 17,486 11,516 24,044 Total assets 603,371 622,950 605,123 Equity Issued capital 15 4,409 4,409 4,409 Share premium 250,970 250,970 250,970 Merger reserve 18,931 18,931 18,931 Retained earnings 138,416 148,470 137,510 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 412,726 422,780 411,820 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 14 152,526 138,748 177,290 Other payables 570 570 569 Total non-current liabilities 153,096 139,318 177,859 Current liabilities Borrowings 14 19,974 44,941 - Trade and other payables 12 9,759 8,067 8,083 Deferred income 7,816 7,844 7,361 Total current liabilities 37,549 60,852 15,444 Total liabilities 190,645 200,170 193,303 Total equity and liabilities 603,371 622,950 605,123

These interim financial statements of Custodian Property Income REIT plc were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 4 December 2024 and are signed on its behalf by:

David MacLellan

Chairman

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

For the six months ended 30 September 2024

Unaudited Audited Unaudited 6 months 6 months 12 months Note to 30 Sept 2024 to 30 Sept GBP000 2023 to 31 Mar 2024 GBP000 GBP000 Operating activities Profit/(loss) for the Period 14,903 (2,666) (1,502) Net finance costs 5,6 3,683 3,726 8,048 Valuation (increase)/decrease of investment property 9 (1,699) 15,632 26,972 Impact of rent free 9 (789) (1,201) (2,105) Amortisation of right-of-use asset 9 3 3 7 (Profit)/loss on disposal of investment property (127) 19 (1,418) Depreciation 10 126 41 133 Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital and provisions 16,100 15,554 30,135 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (3,237) (1,071) 418 Increase in trade and other payables and deferred income 2,131 824 357 Cash generated from operations 14,994 15,307 30,910 Interest and other finance charges 6 (3,514) (3,630) (7,694) 11,480 11,677 Net cash flows from operating activities 23,216 Investing activities Purchase of investment property - - - Capital expenditure and development 9 (4,055) (12,179) (17,034) Acquisition costs - - - Purchase of property, plant and equipment 10 (617) (605) (1,977) Disposal of investment property 2,650 1,575 18,176 Disposal of assets held for sale 11,000 - - Costs of disposal of investment property (297) (19) (134) Interest and finance income received 5 56 30 78 Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities 8,737 (11,198) (891) Financing activities New borrowings 14 - 11,500 5,500 New borrowings origination costs 14 (15) (39) - Net repayment of RCF (5,000) - (744) Dividends paid 8 (13,997) (12,123) (24,247) Net cash flows used in financing activities (19,012) (662) (19,491) 1,205 (183) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,834 Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period 9,714 6,880 6,880 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 10,919 6,697 9,714

Condensed consolidated statements of changes in equity

For the six months ended 30 September 2024

Issued Merger Share Retained Total reserve capital premium earnings equity GBP000 Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 At 31 March 2024 (audited) 4,409 18,931 250,970 137,510 411,820 Profit and total comprehensive income for the Period - - - 14,903 14,903 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognised directly in equity Dividends 8 - - - (13,997) (13,997) At 30 September 2024 (unaudited) 4,409 250,970 18,931 138,416 412,726 Issued Merger Share Retained Total reserve capital premium earnings equity GBP000 Note GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 At 31 March 2023 (audited) 4,409 18,931 250,970 163,259 437,569 Total comprehensive loss for the period -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)