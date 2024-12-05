BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate increased marginally in November after remaining stable in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.6 percent in November, up from 2.5 percent in October.In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.1 percent.The number of registered unemployed persons increased to 121,114 in November from 116,114 in the prior month.The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, remained stable at 2.6 percent.Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 2.6 percent, unchanged from October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX