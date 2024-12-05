DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (MTHU LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.8373 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55000 CODE: MTHU LN ISIN: LU2891727930 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891727930 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHU LN Sequence No.: 363409 EQS News ID: 2045003 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 05, 2024 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)