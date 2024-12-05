EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Payment of dividends in sterling

05.12.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

5 December 2024 BP p.l.c. Third quarter interim dividend for 2024 Payment of dividends in sterling On 29 October 2024, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the third quarter of 2024 would be US$0.08 per ordinary share (US$0.48 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 20 December 2024 to shareholders on the share register on 8 November 2024. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the third quarter 2024 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares. Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 29 November and 3 December 2024 (£1 = US$1.27066). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 20 December 2024 will be: 6.2959 pence per share. Details of the first quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends . For further information on your dividend payment options, visit bp.com/drip . This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



