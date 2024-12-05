ACIES BIO d.o.o: LG Chem and Acies Bio Collaborate to Advance Sustainable Production of Chemicals

The partnership leverages Acies Bio's OneCarbonBio TM microbial platform for innovative production methods based on biotechnology.

The goal is to develop commercially scalable technology for producing industrial chemicals.



LJUBLJANA, Slovenia and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LG Chem, one of the world's leading chemical producers, and Acies Bio, a leader in microbial biotechnology, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to jointly develop sustainable solutions for commercial biomanufacturing. This initiative centers on Acies Bio's OneCarbonBioTM platform, an advanced synthetic biology platform designed to upcycle one-carbon feedstocks derived from renewable or recycled sources, such as captured CO2 emissions, plastic waste, and biogas, into a variety of chemical intermediates, including high-value specialty materials.

This collaboration brings Acies Bio's expertise in microbial production strain engineering, synthetic biology, and biomanufacturing development with LG Chem's extensive capabilities in commercial process development, large-scale manufacturing, and global market access. By combining their respective strengths, the two companies aim to deliver a sustainable and efficient alternative for producing high-demand chemicals, driving the transition to bio-based industrial cleantech solutions.

Dr. Jongku Lee, CTO of LG Chem, noted: "The collaboration with Acies Bio demonstrates LG Chem's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the chemical industry. By combining LG Chem's expertise in commercialization and market expansion with Acies Bio's cutting-edge OneCarbonBio platform, LG Chem aims to pioneer scalable biotechnological pathways for producing valuable chemicals. This partnership is a key step toward achieving our vision of a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future in cleantech manufacturing."

Dr. Gregor Kosec, Director of R&D at Acies Bio, commented: "Our partnership with LG Chem reinforces Acies Bio's mission to enable sustainable production of chemicals and materials. Through this collaboration, we will combine our advanced OneCarbonBioTM microbial platform and 18 years of experience in microbial R&D with LG Chem's extensive process and market capabilities. Once fully developed, the technology will be positioned for large-scale deployment, contributing significantly to a more sustainable future for the chemical industry."

About LG Chem

LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio in the key areas of petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. The company manufactures a wide range of products from high-value-added petrochemicals to renewable plastics, specializing in cutting-edge electronic and battery materials, as well as drugs and vaccines to deliver differentiated solutions for its customers. LG Chem is committed to reaching carbon-neutral growth by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050 by managing the impacts of climate change and making positive contributions to society through renewable energy and responsible supply chains. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, LG Chem has multiple operation sites worldwide and generated consolidated revenue of KRW 55.2 trillion.

About OneCarbonBio

The OneCarbonBio platform by Acies Bio is an advanced synthetic biology and microbial production system designed to convert renewable methanol, derived from captured CO2 emissions, into diverse chemical intermediates and building blocks. This platform offers flexibility and efficiency by using optimized microbial strains to process methanol as a sustainable carbon source, enabling the production of specialty chemicals and other value-added products. Through its innovative design, OneCarbonBio supports industrial partners in replacing traditional fossil-based raw materials, helping drive the transition toward greener manufacturing processes across various industries.

About Acies Bio

Acies Bio is a leading European microbial biotechnology company that develops new bioproducts and sustainable production processes for diverse industrial sectors, including food/feed, agricultural, and industrial biotechnology. With a focus on key sustainability-related challenges, Acies Bio uses its unique SmartRoute platform for rapid microbial technology development, including synthetic biology, strain engineering, directed evolution, and precision bioprocess and downstream development. Acies Bio is working with industrial partners to develop, scale and commercialize innovative bioproducts and precision fermentation technologies for global markets. Further information at www.aciesbio.com.

