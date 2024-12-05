BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound rose to 3-day highs of 1.2740 against the U.S. dollar and 1.1264 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 1.2693 and 1.1222, respectively.Against the euro and the yen, the pound edged up to 0.8273 and 191.21 from early lows of 0.8281 and 190.35, respectively.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 1.14 against the franc, 0.80 against the euro and 198.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX