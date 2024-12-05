BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks hovered near one-month highs on Thursday as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a way out of France's political crisis.Prime Minister Michel Barnier is expected to resign later today after being ousted in a no-confidence vote over a budget dispute. That makes him the shortest serving prime minister in modern French history.It is likely that the country will remain without a government for several weeks, if not months, until Macron appoints a new prime minister, who will have to form a new government.The State budget and the social security budget for 2025 will not be voted on, but the constitution allows special measures that would avert a U.S.-style government shutdown.The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 percent at 519.16 after rising 0.4 percent on Wednesday.The German DAX gained 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 added half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher.Shell fell around 1 percent while Equinor rose half a percent after they have announced plans to merge their British offshore oil and gas assets, creating what will become the U.K.'s largest independent energy company.Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, a French real estate company, added 1 percent after it acquired a 38.9 percent stake in URW Germany GmbH and its related entities from its joint venture partner Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in an off-market transaction.Vodafone shares rose about 1 percent in London after the country's antitrust authority approved the company's $19 billion merger with Hutchison's Three UK.Paper and packaging firm DS Smith fell 1.2 percent after reporting declines in half-year revenue and profits.AstraZeneca rose half a percent as Imfinzi receives FDA approval for limited-stage small cell lung cancer.Future Plc soared 15 percent after reporting its full-year results for 2-24. Frasers Group plummeted 12 percent as the sportswear and fashion retailer lowered the upper end of its full-year profit forecasts.French aircraft equipment manufacturer Safran SA plunged 5 percent after issuing new financial targets.Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale climbed 2-3 percent on hopes that the government can avoid a shutdown.Oil firm TotalEnergies added 1.7 percent after RBC upgraded its rating on the stock.Aurubis AG shares jumped 14 percent after the German supplier of non-ferrous metals and copper recycler reported robust full-year results in a volatile market environment.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX