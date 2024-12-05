Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
05.12.2024 11:06 Uhr
Locus Robotics and GEODIS Achieve Major Milestone with 10 Million Units Picked at U.S. Distribution Site

Finanznachrichten News

Locus Robotics Warehouse Automation Technology Drives Productivity Gains at GEODIS' Carlisle, Pa., Location

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in warehouse automation, today announced that its valued customer, GEODIS, a leading global logistics provider, has surpassed 10 million units picked using Locus's powerful warehouse automation solution at its Carlisle, Pa., distribution center.

GEODIS LOCUS

This milestone achievement further demonstrates the transformative impact of Locus warehouse automation technology on productivity, operational efficiency, and unmatched flexibility at an unprecedented scale.

"As a trusted collaborator for more than six years, GEODIS is setting new standards for speed and efficiency within its facilities," said Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics. "The Locus solution has helped GEODIS do more than just increase productivity. We're improving workplace ergonomics and employee safety, while making it easier for workers to do their jobs with robotics automation."

GEODIS and Locus Robotics have worked together since 2018, picking over 100 million units across all GEODIS' operations worldwide. The 575,000-square-foot GEODIS distribution facility in Carlisle manages omnichannel consumer order fulfillment in the Midwest and Eastern United States on behalf of a major global consumer electronics company.

"With the holiday shipping season at peak levels, it is more evident than ever just how critical warehouse efficiency is to maintaining a healthy and productive supply chain," said Kevin Stock, Executive Vice President of Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. "Warehouse automation brings incredible value to helping us navigate the challenge of managing increased volumes all year long, but especially during this demanding time of year. Throughout our relationship, we've seen Locus Robotics' powerful, AI-driven automation complement our teammates and dramatically increase productivity levels where deployed throughout our global operations."

The milestone comes as part of the two companies' expanded agreement signed in 2022 to deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS' worldwide warehouse locations. The agreement represented one of the industry's largest autonomous mobile robot deals to date.

To learn more about Locus Robotics, visit www.locusrobotics.com. To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is a global leader in warehouse automation, delivering unparalleled flexibility, unlimited throughput, and actionable intelligence to optimize operations. Powered by LocusONE, an AI-driven platform, our advanced autonomous mobile robots seamlessly integrate into existing warehouse environments to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and scale operations with ease.

Trusted by over 150 industry-leading retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands in over 350 sites worldwide, Locus enables warehouse operators to achieve rapid ROI, minimize labor costs, and continuously improve productivity. Our industry-first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model ensures ongoing innovation, scalability, and cost-effectiveness without the burden of significant capital investments. With proven capabilities in diverse workflows-from picking and replenishment to sorting and pack-out-Locus Robotics empowers businesses to meet peak demands and adapt to ever-changing operational needs.

For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com or follow us on social media.

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four lines of business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and 53,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 5 in its sector across the world. In 2023, GEODIS generated €11.6 billion in revenue.?GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

Press Contacts

Christina Gorini, Locus Robotics
christina.gorini@finnpartners.com

Lauren McKirgan, GEODIS
lauren.mckirgan@finnpartners.com

GEODIS LOCUS

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573760/GEODIS_LOCUS_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574012/GEODIS_LOCUS_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/locus-robotics-and-geodis-achieve-major-milestone-with-10-million-units-picked-at-us-distribution-site-302323261.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
