Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market worth $11.48 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market by Type (Conventional, Hybrid), Process, Capacity, Application, End-use industry (Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", size is projected to grow from USD 7.80 billion in 2024 to USD 11.48 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The zero liquid discharge system market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various major economies for different applications in different end use industries such as energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage, textiles, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor & electronics, and other end use industries as well. Growing economies in Asia Pacific region and stricter environmental regulations and the need for sustainable practices are driving industries to adopt advanced technologies to modify and make better ZLD systems. Additionally, the rapid expansion of chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverage industry, which require zero liquid discharge systems in various applications, is further propelling the market.

Hybrid ZLD systems is expected to have fastest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

Hybrid ZLD systems is expected to have highest CAGR of 8.6% in terms of value during the forecast period. Hybrid ZLD systems are the type of systems which combine thermal and membrane process to treat wastewater and eliminate liquid discharge. These ZLD systems are used in various end use industries to recycle industrial wastewater and reduce the volume of wastewater that is to be treated. There are various types of of hybrid ZLD systems like hybrid MEE plant which combines electrical evaporator with a traditional thermal MEE plant to reduce operating costs. Another hybrid ZLD system is pilot scale ZLD system which uses nanofiltration, disc tube reverse osmosis, chemical softening, electro oxidation, and an evaporator crystallizer to treat coal chemical wastewater. The third one is HPRO-BC-BCr ZLD system is used to treat seawater brine. These ZLD systems are important for several reasons which include environmental impact, water supply, wastewater treatment, it also helps companies to meet green initiatives. These hybrid ZLD systems are mostly used in energy and power industries to treat and recycle water from power plants, which reduces the need for freshwater and helps ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

By process, filtration is anticipated to have the fastest growth in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Filtration process is anticipated to have the fastest growth in terms of value, which is estimated to be 8.5%. By process type includes pretreatment, filtration, evaporation/crystallization. This process aims to treat and reuse wastewater from industrial processes so that no liquid waste is discharged. This crucial technology in ZLD systems uses specialized membranes with tiny pores to remove contaminants from wastewater. They remove both small and large solid particles from the water. They are also applied to remove metals such as lead and iron particles from water. There are different types of membrane filtration, such as microfiltration (MF), ultrafiltration (UF), and nanofiltration (NF), are used to remove different contaminants. Wastewater undergoes pretreatment operations like filtering, deaeration, anti-scaling and PH modification. The device that is also used is filter press which is a device that removes and dewaters precipitates from the evaporation process. The dry salt cake formed is then manually removed from the plates and disposed of. Ultrafiltration is used remove all the leftover trace amounts of suspended solids and prevent fouling, scaling, and/or corrosion down the line of treatment.

By end use industry, pharmaceuticals is anticipated to have the fastest growth in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Pharmaceuticals end use industry is anticipated to have the fastest growth in terms of value, which is estimated to be 8.7%. The pharmaceuticals industry which is facing the stringent regulations regarding wastewater treatment and disposal. The environmental standards are becoming more and more rigorous, due to which the companies are compelled to adopt ZLD technologies to ensure compliance and avoid penalties. India being the hub for active pharmaceutical ingredients production, has seen a surge in the number of manufacturers investing in ZLD systems. The growth in the pharmaceutical exports fuels the demand even more as the companies look for efficient methods of handling wastewater generated during the production processes. ZLD systems are very effective in the treatment of high COD levels typical of pharmaceutical effluents where conventional treatment methods often struggle to handle these effluents. The ZLD systems not only help in meeting regulatory compliance but also offers economic advantage by recovering valuable resources such as salts and minerals from wastewater from these the companies can reduce operational costs as well. There is rising trend amongst the companies to adopt sustainable manufacturing practices within the industry which recognizes the importance of ZLD systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global zero liquid discharge system market in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in the zero liquid discharge systems market in terms of value. The Asia Pacific region's zero liquid discharge system market is driven by the economic development and growth in various countries in this region. The low-cost raw materials and labour coupled with an increasing demand from the energy & power, pharmaceuticals, chemicals & petrochemicals, textiles, semiconductors & electronics and other end use industries will make this region very attractive for investment by wastewater treatment product manufacturers. Government initiatives and stringent regulations in this region are compelling the companies to adopt the ZLD systems to treat and recover the water. The region has experienced significant growth in sectors which generates large volume of wastewater. Countries like China and India are leading the industrialization trend, contributing to heightened demand for ZLD system solutions. Another issue in this region is regarding water scarcity, making efficient water management essential. These ZLD systems enable the industries to recycle a reuse the water thus addressing both environmental concerns and operational needs.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the zero liquid discharge market. These are Alfa Laval (Sweden), AQUARION AG (Switzerland), Veolia (France), Aquatech (US), GEA Group (Germany), Praj Industries Ltd (India), H2O GmbH (Germany), Thermax Limited (India), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. (Japan), ANDRITZ (Austria), Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), IEI (India), Condorchem Enviro Solutions (Spain), Kurita Water Industries Ltd (Japan), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US).

