Donnerstag, 05.12.2024
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Dow Jones News
05.12.2024 12:37 Uhr
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500G LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
05-Dec-2024 / 12:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.4481 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37669505 
CODE: 500G LN 
ISIN: LU1681049018 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681049018 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      500G LN 
Sequence No.:  363449 
EQS News ID:  2045171 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2045171&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 06:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
