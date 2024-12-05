The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
December 05
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 04 December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 04 December 2024 101.15p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 98.63p per ordinary share
05 December 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
