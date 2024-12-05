CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mood remains mixed across asset classes and regions even as markets digested the Federal Reserve Chair's recent comments. Jerome Powell had on Wednesday acknowledged the resilience of the U.S. economy that allowed the Fed to be cautious about cutting rates.Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve, in its decision which is 13 days away is widely expected to reduce rates. However, as shown in the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December has decreased to 74 percent whereas the expected probability of a status quo has increased to 26 percent.Markets in the meanwhile await the trade data and initial jobless claims data due from the U.S. on Thursday morning as well as the more crucial monthly non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.Wall Street Futures are in mildly negative territory. European benchmarks are mostly trading in the green zone. Asian benchmarks also closed on a mostly positive note.The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices gained amidst anxiety ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. Gold edged lower. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied amidst Bitcoin breaching $100k.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,969.20, down 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,081.70, down 0.08% Germany's DAX at 20,319.05, up 0.51% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,328.97, down 0.08% France's CAC 40 at 7,318.88, up 0.21% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,941.05, up 0.45% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,382.50, up 0.38% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,47490, up 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,368.86, up 0.13% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,560.44, down 0.92%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0526, up 0.15% GBP/USD at 1.2716, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 150.31, down 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6442, up 0.21% USD/CAD at 1.4057, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 106.21, down 0.10%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.212%, up 0.72% Germany at 2.0665%, up 0.56% France at 2.872%, down 0.76% U.K. at 4.3060%, up 1.32% Japan at 1.062%, down 0.65%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $72.51, up 0.28%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $68.78, up 0.35%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,673.79, down 0.09%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $102,800.50, up 6.23% Ethereum at $3,922.28, up 5.12% XRP (XRP) at $2.40, down 8.45% Solana at $238.89, up 0.98% BNB at $735.29, down 7.17%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX