WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has granted prequalification to the molecular diagnostic test for tuberculosis, called Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra.WHO said it is the first test for TB diagnosis and antibiotic susceptibility testing that meets the UN health agency's prequalification standards.Tuberculosis is one of the world's leading infectious disease killers, causing more than a million deaths annually and imposing immense socioeconomic burdens, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Accurate and early detection of TB, especially drug-resistant strains, remains a critical and challenging global health priority.'This first prequalification of a diagnostic test for tuberculosis marks a critical milestone in WHO's efforts to support countries in scaling up and accelerating access to high-quality TB assays that meet both WHO recommendations and its stringent quality, safety and performance standards,' said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. 'It underscores the importance of such groundbreaking diagnostic tools in addressing one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases.'WHO prequalification of this test is expected to assure quality of diagnostic tests used to improve access to early diagnosis and treatment.WHO's assessment for prequalification is based on information submitted by the manufacturer, Cepheid Inc., and the review by Singapore's Health Sciences Authority.Designed for use on the GeneXpert Instrument System, this nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra detects the genetic material of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes TB, in sputum samples, and provides accurate results within hours, according to WHO.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX