WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $9.87 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $7.59 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $119.43 million from $107.56 million last year.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $489 - $495 Mln
