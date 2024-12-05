WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration will launch its 12 Days of Drones campaign to educate people about the rules, regulations and best practices of operating a drone safely.'If you are considering a drone as a holiday gift, FAA wants you and your loved ones to understand how to fly it safely,' the U.S. federal agency said in a press release?.This month, the agency will share important drone-safety information and resources that will help future pilots - including those flying for fun - stay up to date with the latest rules. The FAA will post all of the campaign's safety messages on its FAADroneZone?X and ?Facebook ?accounts throughout December.?The campaign will run each weekday from December 9 to 24 with each day dedicated to a specific drone safety topic.FAA Drone safety campaign schedule:Day 1 (12/9): The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST)? Day 2 (12/10): Register and mark your done Day 3 (12/11): Remote ID Day 4 (12/12): Become a certificated remote pilot Day 5 (12/13): Where can?I fly Day 6 (12/16): Airspace authorizations -- LAANC Day 7 (12/17): 'Weather' or not to fly Day 8 (12/18): Flying at night Day 9 (12/19): Drones for everyone Day 10 (12/20): Flying over people Day 11 (12/23): Drones and careers Day 12 (12/24): Drones for goodCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX