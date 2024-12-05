Bybit P2P Enters Holiday Season with Festive Rewards

Anzeige
DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is joining in the holiday cheers with three rounds of rewards on Bybit P2P, starting with a Christmas extravaganza of 100,000 USDT. This festive season will also mark the third anniversary of Bybit P2P, setting off three months of celebrations and exclusive rewards all the way to 2025.

Santa is coming early to Bybit P2P with abundant gift ideas. From now to Dec. 25, 2024, users will get to unlock a 100,000 USDT prize pool by completing simple tasks:

  • Users will receive a ticket every time they fulfil a task on the Bybit P2P platform for a chance to win big in the Santa's Mega Lucky Draw. Prizes include a whole BTC, 0.5 ETH, 0.5 SOL, 10 SUI, 99 USDT Bybit P2P coupons, a 50 USDT bonus, and more.
  • Users may unlock the Bybit P2P Advent Calendar by making a deposit each day via Bybit P2P during the event period. With each deposit, users will receive an extra lucky draw ticket and unveil daily rewards to ring in the festive vibes.
To keep the momentum going and start off 2025 on an auspicious note, the Christmas perks will be followed by Bybit P2P's exclusive New Year celebration, culminating in the grand finale of the highest rewards and biggest bonuses at the Bybit P2P 3rd Anniversary event in 2025.

"We are proud of Bybit P2P's achievements in community building and user experience. As Bybit P2P turns three, we are taking a moment to show our gratitude to all our users for their trust and support," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "This holiday season, we invite our P2P users to keep an eye out for pleasant surprises as we triple for fun and the rewards."

Riding the nonstop waves of rewards into its fourth year, Bybit P2P continues to anchor itself in serving the community and providing ease of access to crypto. The intuitive and trusted peer-to-peer trading platform facilitates the buying and selling of crypto holdings at an optimal, agreed upon price between users at zero costs, lowering the barrier of entry to as well as transaction costs of the digital asset class.

Find out more about the event and eligibility at the Bybit P2P Christmas Event.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574314/Bybit_P2P_Enters_Holiday_Season_Festive_Rewards.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-p2p-enters-holiday-season-with-festive-rewards-302323764.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
