BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales declined for the first time in four months in October, and at a faster-than-expected pace, data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday.Retail sales logged a decrease of 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in October, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in September. The expected fall was 0.4 percent.Sales of non-food products fell 0.9 percent over the month, and those of automotive fuel in specialized stores dropped by 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, food, drinks, and tobacco sales rebounded by 0.1 percent.Year-on-year, retail sales growth eased to 1.9 percent from 3.0 percent in September.In the EU, retail sales declined 0.3 percent from September, while they grew 2.1 percent from the previous year.