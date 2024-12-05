Anzeige
WKN: 164682 | ISIN: GB0032273343 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.12.2024 13:54 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Company announces that at close of business 30 November 2024 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Net Assets

Al Rajhi Bank

7.12%

Naspers

5.24%

Capitec

4.39%

Firstrand

4.33%

Qatar National Bank

3.36%

OTP Bank

3.07%

The Saudi National Bank

2.96%

Adnoc Drilling Company

2.93%

Saudi Basic Industries

2.91%

National Bank of Kuwait

2.88%

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 November 2024 was as follows:

Saudi Arabia

28.90%

South Africa

24.74%

United Arab Emirates

12.55%

Poland

7.28%

Hungary

5.06%

Turkey

4.55%

Greece

4.29%

Qatar

3.93%

Kuwait

3.31%

Czechia

1.40%

Russia

0.00%

Cash and other net assets

3.99%

TOTAL

100.00%

For any enquiries please contact:

Quill PR

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

In November 2020, the Company broadened its investment policy to focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC at the same time.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


