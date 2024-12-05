Regulatory News:
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
SES S.A.
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd.
City and country of registered office: UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s):
The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
2024-12-03
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
of voting rights attached to shares
of voting rights through
Total of both
Total number of
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
10.01
|
0.00
|
10.01
|
557,186,400
Position of previous notification
5.30
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
Number of voting
Number of voting
of voting
of voting rights
5493008JPA4HYMH1HX51
55,774,147
0
10.00
0.00
SUBTOTAL A (Direct Indirect)
55,774,147
10.00
B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted
of voting rights
N/A
B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
of voting rights
N/A
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|
N
|
Name
of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both
|
Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
N/A
9. In case of proxy voting:
N/A
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204059309/en/
Contacts:
SES
Mathis Prost
Legal Services Corporate and Finance
Tel. +352 691 419 856
mathis.prost@ses.com