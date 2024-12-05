Regulatory News:

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

SES S.A.

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: ATLAS Infrastructure Partners (UK) Ltd.

City and country of registered office: UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s):

The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

2024-12-03

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.A) of voting rights through

financial instruments (total

of 7.B.1 7.B.2) Total of both

in

(7.A 7.B) Total number of

voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.01 0.00 10.01 557,186,400 Position of previous notification 5.30

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares Number of voting

rights direct Number of voting

rights indirect of voting

rights direct of voting rights

indirect 5493008JPA4HYMH1HX51 55,774,147 0 10.00 0.00 SUBTOTAL A (Direct Indirect) 55,774,147 10.00

B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted of voting rights N/A

B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights of voting rights N/A

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

N Name of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) N/A

9. In case of proxy voting:

N/A

