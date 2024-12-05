Pensana Plc - Annual General Meeting - Chairmans Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

5 December2024

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDEINFORMATION

PensanaPlc

AnnualGeneralMeeting-ChairmansPresentation

Pensana is pleased to advise that the presentation slides from the Chairman's presentation at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today, have been published on the Company's website: www.pensana.co.uk.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside informationasstipulatedundertheMarketAbuseRegulations(EU)No.596/2014.Uponthepublicationofthis announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley, Chairman.

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact: Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer