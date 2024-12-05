AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says European electricity prices rose last week due to lower wind energy production and higher gas prices. All analyzed markets, except France and the Nordics, recorded average prices above €100 ($104. 85)/MWh. Most major European electricity markets recorded higher average weekly prices last week, according to AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The consultancy noted week-on-week price increases in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish markets. The exception was the Nordic market, where average prices fell 21% week on week. AleaSoft ...

