Andersen Global continues to make an imprint on the global landscape as Robley Baynes, a collaborating firm since 2020, becomes a member firm and adopts the Andersen name. Andersen in Trinidad and Tobago is the first member firm in the Caribbean, debuting the Andersen brand in the region and further solidifying the organization's global reach.

Led by Partners Kendell Robley and Mikhail Baynes, Andersen in Trinidad and Tobago works closely with clients to deliver seamless service across tax, advisory, finance, corporate, and management. The firm's client-focused business model ensures quality, integrated solutions are tailored to meet the growing global demands.

"Our firm has developed tremendously over the years and our team diligently works to provide integrated, quality solutions in the evolving business landscape," Kendell and Mikhail said. "By becoming a member firm of Andersen Global, we are committed to drive growth across the Caribbean and ensure client success."

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, "The establishment of Andersen in Trinidad and Tobago demonstrates the growing strength of our global organization and our commitment to building an integrated platform."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 18,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

