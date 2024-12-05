Hydrom: Oman and Belgium Strengthen Green Hydrogen Partnership with New Landmark Agreement

MUSCAT, Oman, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's state visit to Belgium, the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Belgium signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen their collaboration in green hydrogen. The MOU, signed between Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom) and the Belgian Hydrogen Council (BHC), sets the stage for enhanced cooperation across the hydrogen value chain, reflecting the shared commitment of both nations to advance the global hydrogen economy.

The agreement underscores joint efforts to align policies, promote knowledge exchange and technological advancements, as well as explore opportunities across hydrogen production, infrastructure, transportation, and utilization. It will also explore pathways to broader cooperation with other European countries, by addressing legislative challenges and exploring new opportunities for research and development.

"This MoU represents a defining moment in the partnership between Oman and Belgium, advancing our shared ambition to shape the future of the global hydrogen economy," said H.E. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Oman's Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom. "Oman's potential capacity as a hub for green hydrogen production, combined with Belgium's role as a promising hydrogen-based industrial hub and strategic connection point to European markets, will strengthen energy security and create a seamless hydrogen supply chain. Together, we aim to accelerate the world's transition to clean energy by fostering innovation and building the infrastructure needed to connect producers and markets worldwide."

The MoU builds on 46 years of strong bilateral relations between Oman and Belgium, underpinned by key milestones in the green energy sector. These include a 47-year Project Development Agreement between Hydrom and the Hyport Duqm project, an international alliance between Oman's OQ Alternative Energy and Belgium's DEME, aimed at producing and exporting green hydrogen. This was further supported by the 2023 declaration of intent between the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman and the Ministry of Energy in Belgium to advance hydrogen certification and trade frameworks.

Oman continues to strengthen its position as the global hydrogen hub of tomorrow, fostering international partnerships that drive sustainable development and advance technological progress. Hydrom's role as the national orchestrator of Oman's green hydrogen strategy is central to this vision, enabling transformative projects and infrastructural development.

