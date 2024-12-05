New XDR Sensor Addresses Critical Cybersecurity Challenges of Monitoring, Detecting and Responding to Security Events from Cloud-Based Productivity and Collaboration Applications

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced enhancements to its GravityZone XDR platform with the addition of its new Business Applications sensor, designed to protect corporate data hosted and stored in cloud-based productivity and collaboration applications. The sensor will initially support Atlassian cloud applications including Confluence, Jira, and Bitbucket, with plans to extend to other popular software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms frequently used in business operations.

"XDR provides organizations with the visibility needed to monitor, correlate, and respond quickly to security events across their entire footprint," said Mike Jude, research director at IDC. "With its latest advancements, Bitdefender addresses a major challenge-balancing the operational benefits of cloud-based applications and the need to maintain robust security and reduce risks as the attack surface continues to expand."

A global survey of 1,200 cybersecurity professionals revealed that extending security capabilities across diverse and expanding environments is a top challenge for organizations. In addition, over half (56%) of respondents admitted they do not regularly audit or assess risks across cloud infrastructures, potentially leaving business data and critical assets exposed to cyberattacks.

As organizations use cloud-based productivity platforms like Atlassian, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace and others to drive operational efficiency and lower costs, they also increase their exposure to cyber risks. SaaS environments, which store vast amounts of information, have become prime targets for cybercriminals seeking to steal trade secrets, encrypt data for ransom, inject malicious code, or conduct espionage. These incidents often lead to privacy violations, disruptions to business operations, and severe financial losses.

The Business Applications sensor is the latest enhancement for GravityZone XDR, Bitdefender's native XDR platform built to deliver rich security context, correlate disparate alerts, provide out-of-the-box analytics, and enable rapid incident triage and attack containment through automated and guided responses. GravityZone XDR increases threat visibility across infrastructure, cloud workloads, identities and applications by unifying and associating data from multiple sources into single, actionable organization-level incidents.

Once integrated into an Atlassian cloud environment the Business Applications sensor allows organizations to monitor and analyze security events stemming from Atlassian applications, baseline and detect unusual behavior, and immediately restrict access for suspicious users. With the addition of these capabilities, Bitdefender becomes one of the first cybersecurity providers to offer comprehensive prevention, protection, detection and response across all major attack surfaces covering endpoints, identity, productivity, network, mobile devices and cloud environments.

"Cyberattacks have become complex and multifaceted, with threat actors now targeting widely used business applications to gain a foothold and breach organizations," stated Andrei Florescu, president and general manager, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "With the addition of our new sensor, we have extended GravityZone XDR capabilities to provide to more than 300,000 businesses using Atlassian productivity tools with a robust solution for protecting business data, enhancing security visibility, and maximizing security team efficiency."

The Business Applications sensor for GravityZone XDR is available now. For more information, visit here.

