Sparta Group: Sparta's ERS Indicates the Use of a Unique Nanotechnology Designed to Recycle the Unrecyclable Also Offers Opportunity for Significant Operational Efficiencies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta", reports that its e-waste division, ERS is poised to do what was once considered 'Impossible" in the recycling industry - identify hard to recycle waste materials and sort them ultimately for reuse. It's part of a move by the Company to not only recycle the unrecyclable using the A.I powered NeoSort nanotechnology, but also make the processing of waste recycling even more efficient.

"It's exciting to know ERS will be able to identify and sort items that previously the world struggled to identify and therefore recycle. It is also huge for the company in the sense that NeoSort will make processing waste a lot faster and efficient. Efficiency at this level equals savings," said Sparta President, Tony Peticca.

A quick review of the NeoSort website will give you a glimpse inside some of the efficiencies ERS is hoping to capitalize on. For example, the nanotech is described as capable of delivering an ROI (Return on Investment) of 65 percent in the first year. According to market analysts, a good ROI on a new piece of technology is typically 20 to 40 percent. In the case of NeoSort, the founders state that the CAPEX (Capital Expenditures) associated with their nanotechnology can be reduced by up to 85 percent.

In a recent news release, Sparta announced that it would have exclusive rights to apply the nanotechnology, NeoSort to e-waste recycling in Canada.

The Powerful Technology

Electronic waste is not only made of metallic materials. Generally, up to 60 percent of total weight in electronics can be plastics. NeoSort combines the power of Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) and lights into reading of sub-atomic levels of any material. With the help of AI (Artificial Intelligence), the machines scan any material while moving on the conveyor belt at a speed of ten million times per second. Essentially, every shredded piece on the conveyor belt is scanned almost one thousand times before being separated, so the accuracy of the sort ends up being eight hundred and fifty times more than any conventional sorting machine in existence. This can lead to an accuracy rate of 98 to 99 percent at a speed of approximately five metric tonnes per hour. The end goal following the identification and sorting of waste materials is to see materials funneled back into the manufacturing stream, thus achieving full circularity.

"NeoSort fits the ERS profile. We believe innovation is the way forward to address environmental concerns. NeoSort offers so much. We are talking accuracy in waste materials identification at large volumes and at a super speed. We want to lead the way in this new era of intelligent waste management because it means more streamlined processes, reduced environmental impact, enhanced resource recovery, as well as a good bottom line," stated ERS Director of Global Business Development, Joseph Cimorelli.

Fortune Business Insights states that the global nanotechnology market is expected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of close to 20 percent between 2024 and 2032. Nanotechnology has a growing, impactful application across multiple industries.

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. Sparta's business entities fall into three different divisions: Environment: ERS International, is a waste management operation with its state-of-the-art, proprietary e-waste processing technologies. ERS is dedicated to continuous innovation, as well as increased sustainability and security for both the company and its customers. It offers a unique carbon credit program and has attracted significant attention from companies that deal with big data and the need to reduce carbon footprint. ERS has operations in Canada, the Middle East and South America. Health: Sparta Health Corporation is a vertical harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR), to develop technologies that enhance personalized patient care and improve treatment outcomes. Transportation: TruckSuite, is a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to keep trucks operational and drivers competitive. TruckSuite management believes their offerings can play a pivotal role in enhancing the logistics and transportation industry

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSXV Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V:SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

