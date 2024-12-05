Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
München
05.12.24
08:13 Uhr
1,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7601,83016:26
Dow Jones News
05.12.2024 16:16 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
05-Dec-2024 / 14:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 857,800 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP1.481     857,800

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                    Johanna Hartley 
b)      Position / status             PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment      Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                    Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                             Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of 565,908 shares under the Performance Share Plan 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           GBP1.481     565,908

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name            Karen Bellairs 
b)      Position / status     PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) 
c)      Initial notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name            Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      financial instrument 
                     ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction Grant of 233,643 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 43,173 
                     shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
                     Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)   GBP1.481     276,816

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name            Paul O'Hara 
b)      Position / status     PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) 
c)      Initial notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name            Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      financial instrument 
                     ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction Grant of 103,153 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 34,384 
                     shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
                     Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)   GBP1.481     137,537

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name            Adam Gerrard 
b)      Position / status     PDMR (Chief Information Officer) 
c)      Initial notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name            Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      financial instrument 
                     ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction Grant of 121,539 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 40,513 
                     shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
                     Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)   GBP1.481     162,052

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name             Tim O'Gorman 
b)      Position / status       PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
c)      Initial notification /    Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name             Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      instrument 
                      ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Grant of 26,074 shares under the Performance Share Plan and 19,556 shares 
                      under the Restricted Share Plan 
                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)    GBP1.481     45,630

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name            Chris McShane 
b)      Position / status     PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler) 
c)      Initial notification /   Initial Notification 
       amendment 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name            Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the     Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      financial instrument 
                     ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction Grant of 107,359 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 35,786 
                     shares under the Restricted Share Plan 
                     Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)   GBP1.481     143,145

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 09:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.