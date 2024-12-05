Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Dec-2024 / 14:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 857,800 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.481 857,800

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Johanna Hartley b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 565,908 shares under the Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.481 565,908

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Karen Bellairs b) Position / status PDMR (Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary 1p shares a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 233,643 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 43,173 shares under the Restricted Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.481 276,816

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary 1p shares a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 103,153 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 34,384 shares under the Restricted Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.481 137,537

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Adam Gerrard b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Information Officer) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary 1p shares a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 121,539 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 40,513 shares under the Restricted Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.481 162,052

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares a) instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 26,074 shares under the Performance Share Plan and 19,556 shares under the Restricted Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.481 45,630

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Chris McShane b) Position / status PDMR (Director of B2B Operations and Avayler) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary 1p shares a) financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 107,359 shares under the Performance Share Plan and grant of 35,786 shares under the Restricted Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1.481 143,145

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-03

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

transaction

