WKN: 851781 | ISIN: US4606901001 | Ticker-Symbol: IPG
Tradegate
05.12.24
10:33 Uhr
27,950 Euro
+0,135
+0,49 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,87528,04517:14
27,87528,04517:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The): Interpublic Strengthens Commerce Offering with Acquisition of Intelligence Node, Creating Unmatched Solution for Brands and Retailers

Finanznachrichten News

New York, NY, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced the acquisition of Intelligence Node, a leading eCommerce intelligence platform renowned for its unparalleled data accuracy and global reach. This strategic move significantly enhances Interpublic's commerce capabilities, providing clients with real-time product and market intelligence to understand shopper trends, drive sales growth and optimize performance in the dynamic digital marketplace.

Intelligence Node's cutting-edge technology leverages AI to aggregate and analyze billions of data points across over 1,900 retail categories in 34 global markets, delivering dynamic insights into product attributes, media, pricing, availability, promotions, and consumer sentiment.

Through this acquisition, Interpublic will seamlessly integrate these rich data streams into its existing and future commerce solutions. Intelligence Node strengthens Interpublic's ability to build and deploy agile commerce solutions, streamlining operations and maximizing ROI for companies through faster, more informed decisions across product development, marketing, sales activation, and retail media.

The aggregated commerce and transaction data from Intelligence Node enhances and complements audience data and identity solutions within Acxiom, the global data leader within Interpublic. Together, the companies create a comprehensive view of customers and products, offering brands and retailers unmatched capabilities to maximize market share. Intelligence Node will be leveraged across Interpublic's portfolio of agencies and the company will maintain its current brand name.

"As commerce and retail media continue their rapid convergence, actionable data is paramount to maximizing brand performance," said Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer, Interpublic. "Intelligence Node's robust platform provides the real-time market-wide signals that brands need to optimize retail media campaigns, commerce strategies, and ultimately drive performance in today's highly competitive digital landscape."

By integrating Intelligence Node's capabilities, Interpublic will offer clients:

  • Real-Time Market Agility:?Dynamic data insights empower companies to react instantly to market shifts, competitor actions, and emerging consumer trends.
  • Precision Retail Media Optimization:?Granular data on competitor advertising activity enables more effective and efficient retail media investment.
  • Digital Content and Search Optimization: Intelligence Node streamlines content management and optimization leveraging generative AI to ensure product description pages are resonant, highly visible, and SEO optimized.

"Joining forces with Interpublic allows us to deliver a best in class combined solution to companies navigating the complexities of today's commerce landscape," said Sanjeev Sularia, Chief Executive Officer, Intelligence Node. "Together, we can provide the comprehensive data, advanced analytics, and strategic expertise needed to win market share and drive sustainable growth."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the sellers of Intelligence Node.

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
