Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEWP | ISIN: US76200L3096 | Ticker-Symbol: 6HV1
Tradegate
03.12.24
12:25 Uhr
4,900 Euro
-0,020
-0,41 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REZOLUTE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REZOLUTE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8804,98017:13
4,8804,98017:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2024 14:06 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rezolute, Inc.: Rezolute Reports Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (Nasdaq: RZLT) ("Rezolute" or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare diseases with serious unmet needs, today announced that its compensation committee has approved the issuance of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand (150,000) shares of its common stock as an inducement award (the "Inducement Award") permitted under Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) to its new Senior Vice President of Global Product Supply. The Inducement Award was granted on November 30, 2024 and was priced at our closing price on November 29, 2024. The Inducement Award will vest 25% one year after the executive's start date and will vest monthly for 36 months after.

About Rezolute, Inc.

Rezolute is a late-stage rare disease company focused on significantly improving outcomes for individuals with hypoglycemia caused by hyperinsulinism (HI). The Company's antibody therapy, ersodetug, is designed to treat all forms of HI and has shown substantial benefit in clinical trials and real-world use for the treatment of congenital HI and tumor HI. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of Rezolute, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," "potential," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the ersodetug Expanded Access Program, the ability of ersodetug to become an effective treatment for congenital hyperinsulinism, the effectiveness or future effectiveness of ersodetug for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, statements regarding clinical trial timelines for ersodetug, the timing of the Phase 3 registration trial, and the FDA's Orphan Drug Designation as it relates to ersodetug. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made. Important factors that may cause such a difference include any other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors contained in Rezolute's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements in this release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Rezolute, Inc.
Christen Baglaneas
cbaglaneas@rezolutebio.com
508-272-6717


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.