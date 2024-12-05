CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), today released financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024. The Company also provided an operational update, highlighted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance of a New Drug Application (NDA) for sebetralstat, a novel, investigational treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE).

"KalVista is successfully executing on the key milestones we announced at the beginning of our fiscal year as we move towards multiple potential commercial launches of sebetralstat in 2025," said Ben Palleiko, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "With six marketing authorization applications filed to date and the first potential approval expected next June, we remain focused on achieving our goal of making sebetralstat available to people living with HAE globally. In support of that goal, during the quarter, we presented additional data from our clinical program at multiple conferences, demonstrating that patients used sebetralstat to treat attacks early and that early treatment with on-demand therapy resulted in meaningful clinical benefit. Finally, the additional capital we recently raised, including the non-dilutive synthetic royalty financing, will support our continued planning for the potential launch of sebetralstat in multiple markets."

Second Fiscal Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Sebetralstat

In September 2024, KalVista announced that the FDA accepted its NDA for sebetralstat, a novel, investigational oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has the potential to be the first and only oral on-demand treatment for HAE attacks in people aged 12 years and older. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of June 17, 2025.

Also in September, KalVista announced Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) submissions to regulatory authorities in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia and Singapore via the Access Consortium framework, designed to maximize regulatory collaboration across countries and support a timely review process. This follows the August European Medicines Agency (EMA) validation of the MAA for sebetralstat.

KalVista presented new sebetralstat data at the 2024 American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology. Presentations included Phase 3 trial data that showed early treatment is correlated with shorter attack duration, as well as a rigorous comparison of Phase 3 results for oral sebetralstat and pivotal trial results of IV recombinant C1-inhibitor for on-demand treatment of HAE attacks that showed no differences in time to the beginning of symptom relief.

In addition, KalVista presented new data at the 2024 HAEi Global Angioedema Forum that highlighted the effectiveness of sebetralstat in reducing anxiety during HAE attacks and underscored the importance of having an oral, on-demand treatment option that could help people manage attacks earlier and more frequently. Patient perspectives shared at the forum also reinforced the high prevalence of anxiety associated with the use of injectable therapies, further supporting the call for more accessible oral alternatives.

Organizational

In November, KalVista raised a total of $160 million in aggregate gross proceeds through concurrent synthetic royalty financing and equity offerings. The synthetic royalty financing agreement with DRI Healthcare provides up to $179 million in non-dilutive funding, including $100 million upfront. In addition, the Company closed a public offering raising $55 million as well as $5 million in a private placement to DRI Healthcare.

The Company appointed Brian Piekos as Chief Financial Officer.

Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results

The Company did not record any revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2024 or three months ended October 31, 2023.

Research and development expenses were $16.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2024, compared to $19.1 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced preclinical activities and recognizing expense associated with sebetralstat pre-commercial awareness within General & Administrative .

. General and administrative expenses were $29.2 million for the three months ended October 31, 2024, compared to $10.7 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to pre-commercial planning activities related to sebetralstat.

As of October 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $135.8 million ($292.2 million, on a pro forma basis, including the approximately $156.4 million net proceeds raised in November 2024 through the synthetic royalty financing and equity offerings). The Company anticipates that this pro forma balance provides sufficient runway into the second half of 2027.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and deliver life-changing oral medicines for people affected by rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Sebetralstat, our novel, investigational candidate for the oral, on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema, is under regulatory review by the FDA with a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2025. We have also completed Marketing Authorization Applications for sebetralstat to the European Medicines Agency and multiple other countries. For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com or follow us on social media at @KalVista and LinkedIn.

About Sebetralstat

Discovered and developed entirely by KalVista, sebetralstat is a novel, investigational oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). Our initial goal is to deliver sebetralstat as the first oral, on-demand treatment for HAE in people aged 12 years and older. In addition, we are studying the potential of sebetralstat for the on-demand treatment of HAE in children aged 2 to 11 years. We believe that, if approved, sebetralstat has the potential to become the foundational therapy for HAE disease management globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our KONFIDENT-S and KONFIDENT-KID trials, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2024, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) October 31, April 30, 2024 2024 Cash, Cash Equivalents & Marketable Securities $ 135,776 $ 210,401 Other Current Assets 16,491 15,289 Total Current Assets 152,267 225,690 Other Assets 8,564 9,714 Total Assets $ 160,831 $ 235,404 Current Liabilities 22,164 22,807 Long-term Liabilities 4,675 6,015 Total Liabilities 26,839 28,822 Total Stockholders' Equity 133,992 206,582 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 160,831 $ 235,404

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,610 19,089 43,225 38,396 General and administrative 29,201 10,657 46,801 20,443 Total operating expenses 45,811 29,746 90,026 58,839 Operating loss (45,811 ) (29,746 ) (90,026 ) (58,839 ) Other income: Interest income 1,357 776 3,050 1,699 Foreign currency exchange rate (loss) gain 67 (1,299 ) 581 (843 ) Other income 2,119 2,619 3,685 5,016 Total other income 3,543 2,096 7,316 5,872 Net loss $ (42,268 ) $ (27,650 ) $ (82,710 ) $ (52,967 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.91 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (1.78 ) $ (1.54 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 46,695,220 34,565,955 46,464,099 34,490,090

