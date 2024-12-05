GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter (13 weeks) ended November 1, 2024.

Net Sales Increased 5.0% to $10.2 Billion

Same-Store Sales Increased 1.3%

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A") Included $32.7 Million of Hurricane-Related Expenses

Operating Profit Decreased 25.3% to $323.8 Million

Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Decreased 29.4% to $0.89

Year-to-Date Cash Flows From Operations Increased 52.2% to $2.2 Billion

Company Announces Project Elevate Initiative to Expand Mature Store Remodel Program

Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.59 Per Share

" We are pleased with our team's execution in the third quarter, particularly in light of multiple hurricanes that impacted our business," said Todd Vasos, Dollar General's chief executive officer. " We are proud of the way our team responded to serve our communities, demonstrating the commitment and dedication to fulfilling our mission of Serving Others that is pervasive throughout our organization."

" While we continue to operate in an environment where our core customer is financially constrained, we delivered same-store sales near the top end of our expectations for the quarter. We believe our Back to Basics efforts contributed to these results, as we have continued to improve our execution and the customer experience in our stores."

" Looking ahead, we are excited about our robust real estate plans for 2025. We believe our balance of new store growth and a significantly increased number of projects impacting our mature store base will further solidify Dollar General as an essential partner to communities in rural America, while strengthening our foundation to drive long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Net sales increased 5.0% to $10.2 billion in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $9.7 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The net sales increase was driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, partially offset by the impact of store closures. Same-store sales increased 1.3% compared to the third quarter of 2023, reflecting increases of 1.1% in average transaction amount and 0.3% in customer traffic. Same-store sales in the third quarter of 2024 included growth in the consumables category, partially offset by declines in each of the home, seasonal, and apparel categories.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 28.8% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 29.0% in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 18 basis points. This gross profit rate decrease was primarily attributable to increased markdowns, increased inventory damages and a greater proportion of sales coming from the consumables category; partially offset by higher inventory markups, lower shrink and decreased transportation costs.

SG&A as a percentage of net sales were 25.7% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 24.5% in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 111 basis points. The primary expenses that were a greater percentage of net sales in the current year quarter were hurricane-related costs, retail labor, and depreciation and amortization; partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. The 2024 period results include $32.7 million of hurricane-related costs, the majority of which were store inventory and property losses.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2024 decreased 25.3% to $323.8 million compared to $433.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 decreased 17.5% to $67.8 million compared to $82.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 23.2% compared to 21.3% in the third quarter of 2023. This higher effective income tax rate was primarily due to a decreased benefit from federal tax credits, offset by the effect of certain rate-impacting items on lower earnings before taxes.

The Company reported net income of $196.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 28.9% compared to $276.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted EPS decreased 29.4% to $0.89 for the third quarter of 2024 compared to diluted EPS of $1.26 in the third quarter of 2023.

Merchandise Inventories

As of November 1, 2024, total merchandise inventories, at cost, were $7.1 billion compared to $7.4 billion as of November 3, 2023, a decrease of 7.0% on a per-store basis.

Capital Expenditures

Total additions to property and equipment in the 39-week period ended November 1, 2024 were $1.0 billion, including approximately: $451 million for improvements, upgrades, remodels and relocations of existing stores; $288 million for distribution and transportation-related projects; $259 million related to store facilities, primarily for leasehold improvements, fixtures and equipment in new stores; and $31 million for information systems upgrades and technology-related projects. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company opened 207 new stores, remodeled 434 stores, and relocated 27 stores.

Share Repurchases

In the third quarter of 2024, as planned, the Company did not repurchase any shares under its share repurchase program. The total remaining authorization for future repurchases was $1.4 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Under the authorization, repurchases may be made from time to time in open market transactions, including pursuant to trading plans adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing, manner and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, market conditions, compliance with the covenants and restrictions under the Company's debt agreements, cash requirements, excess debt capacity, results of operations, financial condition and other factors. The authorization has no expiration date. See also " Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance and Store Growth Outlook."

Dividend

On December 4, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.59 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or before January 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 7, 2025. While the Board of Directors currently intends to continue regular cash dividends, the declaration and amount of future dividends are subject to the sole discretion of the Board and will depend upon, among other things, the Company's results of operations, cash requirements, financial condition, contractual restrictions, excess debt capacity, and other factors the Board may deem relevant in its sole discretion.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance and Store Growth Outlook

The Company is updating its financial guidance provided on August 29, 2024. The updated guidance includes the negative impact of hurricane-related expenses of $32.7 million in the third quarter, and an estimated fourth-quarter negative impact of approximately $10 million, in each case related to the hurricanes that occurred in the third quarter.

The Company now expects the following for fiscal year 2024:

Net sales growth in the range of approximately 4.8% to 5.1%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 4.7% to 5.3%

Same-store sales growth in the range of approximately 1.1% to 1.4%, compared to its previous expectation in the range of 1.0% to 1.6% Diluted EPS in the range of approximately $5.50 to $5.90, compared to its previous expectation of approximately $5.50 to $6.20 Diluted EPS guidance continues to assume an effective tax rate of approximately 23%



The Company continues to expect the following for fiscal year 2024:

Capital expenditures, including those related to investments in the Company's strategic initiatives, in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion

2,435 real estate projects, including 730 new store openings, 1,620 remodels, and 85 store relocations

The Company's financial guidance also continues to assume no share repurchases in fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Store Growth Outlook

" We are excited about our significant increase in planned real estate projects for 2025," said Kelly Dilts, Dollar General's chief financial officer. " In particular, we are enthusiastic about Project Elevate, which introduces an incremental remodel initiative within our mature store base. This initiative is aimed at our mature stores that are not yet old enough to be part of the full remodel pipeline. We believe we will enhance the customer experience with a lighter-touch remodel, including customer-facing physical asset updates and planogram optimizations and expansions across the store. Ultimately, our goal is to further enhance the associate and customer experience in our mature stores, while also driving incremental sales growth."

For the fiscal year ending January 30, 2026 ("fiscal year 2025"), the Company plans to execute approximately 4,885 real estate projects, including opening approximately 575 new stores in the U.S., (as well as up to 15 new stores in Mexico), fully remodeling approximately 2,000 stores, remodeling approximately 2,250 stores through Project Elevate, and relocating approximately 45 stores.

Conference Call Information

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America's neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of November 1, 2024, the Company's 20,523 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world's most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) November 1, November 3, February 2, 2024 2023 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 537,257 $ 365,447 $ 537,283 Merchandise inventories 7,118,974 7,356,065 6,994,266 Income taxes receivable 115,698 197,555 112,262 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 404,587 352,011 366,913 Total current assets 8,176,516 8,271,078 8,010,724 Net property and equipment 6,349,376 5,848,385 6,087,722 Operating lease assets 11,337,191 10,904,323 11,098,228 Goodwill 4,338,589 4,338,589 4,338,589 Other intangible assets, net 1,199,700 1,199,700 1,199,700 Other assets, net 59,043 62,551 60,628 Total assets $ 31,460,415 $ 30,624,626 $ 30,795,591 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term obligations $ 519,351 $ 750,000 $ 768,645 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,445,071 1,355,316 1,387,083 Accounts payable 4,045,404 3,651,778 3,587,374 Accrued expenses and other 1,086,412 1,020,759 971,890 Income taxes payable 14,459 9,237 10,709 Total current liabilities 7,110,697 6,787,090 6,725,701 Long-term obligations 5,723,053 6,440,845 6,231,539 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,878,707 9,540,573 9,703,499 Deferred income taxes 1,138,086 1,152,125 1,133,784 Other liabilities 267,287 252,109 251,949 Total liabilities 24,117,830 24,172,742 24,046,472 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 192,435 192,053 192,206 Additional paid-in capital 3,802,436 3,732,376 3,757,005 Retained earnings 3,344,211 2,527,201 2,799,415 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,503 254 493 Total shareholders' equity 7,342,585 6,451,884 6,749,119 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31,460,415 $ 30,624,626 $ 30,795,591

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended November 1, % of Net November 3, % of Net 2024 Sales 2023 Sales Net sales $ 10,183,428 100.00 % $ 9,694,082 100.00 % Cost of goods sold 7,247,128 71.17 6,881,554 70.99 Gross profit 2,936,300 28.83 2,812,528 29.01 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,612,498 25.65 2,379,054 24.54 Operating profit 323,802 3.18 433,474 4.47 Interest expense, net 67,849 0.67 82,289 0.85 Income before income taxes 255,953 2.51 351,185 3.62 Income tax expense 59,424 0.58 74,939 0.77 Net income $ 196,529 1.93 % $ 276,246 2.85 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.89 $ 1.26 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 1.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 219,921 219,480 Diluted 219,997 219,799 For the 39 Weeks Ended November 1, % of Net November 3, % of Net 2024 Sales 2023 Sales Net sales $ 30,307,810 100.00 % $ 28,833,095 100.00 % Cost of goods sold 21,319,882 70.34 20,020,407 69.44 Gross profit 8,987,928 29.66 8,812,688 30.56 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,568,060 24.97 6,946,042 24.09 Operating profit 1,419,868 4.68 1,866,646 6.47 Interest expense, net 208,412 0.69 249,664 0.87 Income before income taxes 1,211,456 4.00 1,616,982 5.61 Income tax expense 277,420 0.92 357,521 1.24 Net income $ 934,036 3.08 % $ 1,259,461 4.37 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.25 $ 5.74 Diluted $ 4.24 $ 5.73 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 219,857 219,359 Diluted 220,038 219,953

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the 39 Weeks Ended November 1, November 3, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 934,036 $ 1,259,461 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 718,093 625,817 Deferred income taxes 4,302 91,158 Noncash share-based compensation 48,695 40,704 Other noncash (gains) and losses 50,351 79,001 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories (147,512 ) (661,611 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (37,952 ) (50,846 ) Accounts payable 494,807 108,757 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 137,937 3,802 Income taxes 314 (61,462 ) Other (7,908 ) 7,238 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,195,163 1,442,019 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,037,097 ) (1,240,507 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 2,127 4,963 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,034,970 ) (1,235,544 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of long-term obligations - 1,498,260 Repayments of long-term obligations (765,625 ) (14,362 ) Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper outstanding - (1,303,800 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities - 500,000 Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit facilities - (500,000 ) Costs associated with issuance of debt (2,320 ) (12,438 ) Payments of cash dividends (389,237 ) (388,381 ) Other equity and related transactions (3,037 ) (1,883 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,160,219 ) (222,604 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (26 ) (16,129 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 537,283 381,576 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 537,257 $ 365,447 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for: Interest $ 287,544 $ 295,915 Income taxes $ 268,665 $ 325,580 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 1,321,389 $ 1,248,662 Purchases of property and equipment awaiting processing for payment, included in Accounts payable $ 111,360 $ 140,724

DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Additional Information (Unaudited) Sales by Category (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended November 1, November 3, 2024 2023 % Change Consumables $ 8,445,659 $ 7,940,527 6.4 % Seasonal 940,233 940,632 0.0 % Home products 522,355 534,471 -2.3 % Apparel 275,181 278,452 -1.2 % Net sales $ 10,183,428 $ 9,694,082 5.0 % For the 39 Weeks Ended November 1, November 3, 2024 2023 % Change Consumables $ 25,053,726 $ 23,445,031 6.9 % Seasonal 2,958,509 2,979,474 -0.7 % Home products 1,481,369 1,582,305 -6.4 % Apparel 814,206 826,285 -1.5 % Net sales $ 30,307,810 $ 28,833,095 5.1 % Store Activity For the 39 Weeks Ended November 1, November 3, 2024 2023 Beginning store count 19,986 19,104 New store openings 617 690 Store closings (80 ) (68 ) Net new stores 537 622 Ending store count 20,523 19,726 Total selling square footage (000's) 156,169 148,644 Growth rate (square footage) 5.1 % 5.9 %

