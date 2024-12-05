Travel Nurses, Inc. Announces Their 50th Daisy Award Honoree

Kourtney Chuman, RN and Nicolette Kohler, RN were Travel Nurses, Inc.'s 49th and 50th DAISY Award honorees.

Travel Nurses, Inc. announced their fourth quarter DAISY Award recipients which marks the agency's 50th DAISY Award. Kourtney Chuman from Southport, North Carolina and Nicolette Kohler from Milford, Massachusetts were presented with this prestigious award earlier this quarter during a company-wide ceremony with the Travel Nurses, Inc. staff.

The DAISY Award is an international program that recognizes the extraordinary skill and compassionate care provided by nurses. The acronym DAISY stands for "Diseases Attacking the Immune System." The award criteria typically focus on compassionate care, patient advocacy, clinical skills, teamwork and leadership.

Travel Nurses, Inc. was the first healthcare travel agency to partner with the DAISY Foundation to start presenting awards to travelers. This is significant because travelers move around frequently, which makes it difficult for them to build a rapport with staff members to earn such an award. This quarter, Travel Nurses, Inc. had two honorees marking their 50th award recipient.

The nominations for Kohler and Chuman came from their recruiter at Travel Nurses, Inc. after the travel pair spent the overnight hours saving the life of a child in the emergency department. After hours of life-saving measures on the gun-shot victim, the child fully recovered and was able to return home a few days later.

"In the emergency department, when you have a trauma patient, it's all-hands-on deck. Kourtney and Nicolette were there to do whatever necessary to save the life of the patient. They truly embody the care and dedication of DAISY nurses," said Melissa Pritchard, recruitment specialist.

The agency looks forward to presenting the award to more outstanding nurses they staff in the future.

