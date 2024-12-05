Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travel Nurses, Inc. Announces Their 50th Daisy Award Honoree

Finanznachrichten News

Kourtney Chuman, RN and Nicolette Kohler, RN were Travel Nurses, Inc.'s 49th and 50th DAISY Award honorees.

GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Travel Nurses, Inc. announced their fourth quarter DAISY Award recipients which marks the agency's 50th DAISY Award. Kourtney Chuman from Southport, North Carolina and Nicolette Kohler from Milford, Massachusetts were presented with this prestigious award earlier this quarter during a company-wide ceremony with the Travel Nurses, Inc. staff.

The DAISY Award is an international program that recognizes the extraordinary skill and compassionate care provided by nurses. The acronym DAISY stands for "Diseases Attacking the Immune System." The award criteria typically focus on compassionate care, patient advocacy, clinical skills, teamwork and leadership.

Travel Nurses, Inc. was the first healthcare travel agency to partner with the DAISY Foundation to start presenting awards to travelers. This is significant because travelers move around frequently, which makes it difficult for them to build a rapport with staff members to earn such an award. This quarter, Travel Nurses, Inc. had two honorees marking their 50th award recipient.

The nominations for Kohler and Chuman came from their recruiter at Travel Nurses, Inc. after the travel pair spent the overnight hours saving the life of a child in the emergency department. After hours of life-saving measures on the gun-shot victim, the child fully recovered and was able to return home a few days later.

"In the emergency department, when you have a trauma patient, it's all-hands-on deck. Kourtney and Nicolette were there to do whatever necessary to save the life of the patient. They truly embody the care and dedication of DAISY nurses," said Melissa Pritchard, recruitment specialist.

The agency looks forward to presenting the award to more outstanding nurses they staff in the future.

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Community and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Catherine Knoll
Vice President of Marketing
catherine.knoll@travelnursesinc.com
901-425-1636

.

Source: Travel Nurses, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.