Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - TMX Group Limited today announced November 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

November 2024 October 2024 November 2023 Volume 12,025,217,832 11,818,894,460 10,300,381,164 Value $280,339,336,898 $275,535,479,382 $211,890,643,676 Transactions 22,281,813 21,395,785 21,001,239 Daily Averages Volume 572.6 million 537.2 million 468.2 million Value $13,349.5 million $12,524.3 million $9,631.4 million Transactions 1,061,039 972,536 954,602

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 120,597,202,054 113,113,097,199 +6.6 Value $2,804,748,794,477 $2,438,743,065,176 +15.0 Transactions 228,153,094 228,893,438 -0.3 Daily Averages Volume 519.8 million 489.7 million +6.2 Value $12,089.4 million $10,557.3 million +14.5 Transactions 983,419 990,881 -0.8

Toronto Stock Exchange

November 2024 October 2024 November 2023 Volume 7,986,209,101 7,410,735,875 6,822,369,391 Value $260,757,004,269 $258,170,442,462 $195,035,373,553 Transactions 19,643,417 18,895,859 18,536,150 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 25,648.00 24,156.87 20,236.29 Daily Averages Volume 380.3 million 336.9 million 310.1 million Value $12,417.0 million $11,735.0 million $8,865.2 million Transactions 935,401 858,903 842,552

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 79,726,644,440 75,900,291,441 +5.0 Value $2,623,185,280,714 $2,277,670,381,983 +15.2 Transactions 201,865,709 203,005,488 -0.6 Daily Averages Volume 343.6 million 328.6 million +4.6 Value $11,306.8 million $9,860.0 million +14.7 Transactions 870,111 878,812 -1.0

TSX Venture Exchange *

November 2024 October 2024 November 2023 Volume 2,864,394,117 3,314,442,275 2,463,144,365 Value $1,372,153,132 $1,432,967,777 $925,979,064 Transactions 732,906 797,469 602,479 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 614.26 601.43 536.38 Daily Averages Volume 136.4 million 150.7 million 112.0 million Value $65.3 million $65.1 million $42.1 million Transactions 34,900 36,249 27,385

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 29,840,064,415 26,683,477,859 +11.8 Value $12,570,761,493 $12,317,327,377 +2.1 Transactions 7,366,880 7,297,202 +1.0 Daily Averages Volume 128.6 million 115.5 million +11.3 Value $54.2 million $53.3 million +1.6 Transactions 31,754 31,590 +0.5

TSX Alpha Exchange

November 2024 October 2024 November 2023 Volume 1,154,006,820 1,077,118,524 1,013,402,592 Value $17,538,591,868 $15,360,507,092 $15,871,552,111 Transactions 1,841,692 1,649,664 1,850,391 Daily Averages Volume 55.0 million 49.0 million 46.1 million Value $835.2 million $698.2 million $721.4 million Transactions 87,700 74,985 84,109

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 10,908,206,902 10,527,863,083 +3.6 Value $164,990,034,012 $148,697,616,868 +11.0 Transactions 18,512,590 18,578,529 -0.4 Daily Averages Volume 47.0 million 45.6 million +3.2 Value $711.2 million $643.7 million +10.5 Transactions 79,796 80,427 -0.8

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **

November 2024 October 2024 November 2023 Volume 20,607,794 16,597,786 1,464,816 Value $671,587,629 $571,562,051 $57,738,948 Transactions 63,798 52,793 12,219 Daily Averages Volume 1.0 million 0.8 million 0.1 million Value $32.0 million $26.0 million $3.0 million Transactions 3,038 2,400 643

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change** Volume 122,286,297 1,464,816 N/A Value $4,002,718,258 $57,738,948 N/A Transactions 407,915 12,219 N/A Daily Averages Volume 0.5 million 0.1 million N/A Value $17.3 million $3.0 million N/A Transactions 1,758 643 N/A

Montreal Exchange

November 2024 October 2024 November 2023 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 19,576,991 18,178,423 16,767,786 Open Interest (Contracts) 23,771,795 22,135,497 16,834,016

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume (Contracts) 179,706,965 158,381,276 +13.5 Open Interest (Contracts) 23,771,795 16,834,016 +41.2

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of November 30, 2024. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all November trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232627

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited