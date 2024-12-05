Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) takes note with satisfaction of the Paris Commercial Court's decision today to reject the request by CIAM Luxemburg, a fund holding 0.025% of its share capital, to postpone the General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on December 9, 2024, to vote on the Group's spin-off project.

Vivendi is pleased that shareholder democracy can be expressed and looks forward to seeing its shareholders at the Meeting on December 9, 2024, at 3pm at the Folies Bergère in Paris.

The Shareholders' Meeting can be followed live on either https://channel.royalcast.com/vivendien/#!/vivendien/20241209_1 or https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x9a5zpk.

About Vivendi

Vivendi is a global leader in content, media and communications. Canal+ Group is a major player in the creation and distribution of cinema and audiovisual content on all continents. With Lagardère, Vivendi is the world's third-largest book publisher for the general public and educational markets, and a leading global player in travel retail. Havas is one of the largest global communications groups with a presence in more than 100 countries. Vivendi is also active in the magazine business (Prisma Media) and in video games (Gameloft). As a committed group, Vivendi contributes to building more open, inclusive, and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education, and its industries, and increasing awareness of 21st century challenges and opportunities. In December 2023, Vivendi launched the study of a split project where Canal+ Group, Havas and Louis Hachette Group, the company grouping the assets in publishing and distribution, would become independent entities listed on the stock market. A Shareholders' General Meeting to be held on December 9, 2024, will vote on the project. www.vivendi.com

