WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
05.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,580 Euro
-0,030
-1,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5801,94020:03
Dow Jones News
05.12.2024 19:04 Uhr
139 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Dec-2024 / 17:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
5 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               5 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      131,930 
Highest price paid per share:         135.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          132.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.7897p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,609,879 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,609,879) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      134.7897p                    131,930

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
787              135.00          08:00:16         00314147719TRLO1     XLON 
839              135.00          08:09:34         00314155415TRLO1     XLON 
835              135.00          08:10:15         00314156079TRLO1     XLON 
1647              135.00          08:31:27         00314174519TRLO1     XLON 
831              133.50          08:55:41         00314200068TRLO1     XLON 
832              133.50          08:55:41         00314200069TRLO1     XLON 
832              133.50          08:55:41         00314200070TRLO1     XLON 
2373              133.00          08:55:42         00314200074TRLO1     XLON 
795              132.00          08:59:03         00314203441TRLO1     XLON 
1122              133.50          09:24:34         00314230273TRLO1     XLON 
100              133.50          09:24:34         00314230274TRLO1     XLON 
693              133.50          09:24:34         00314230275TRLO1     XLON 
455              133.50          09:24:34         00314230276TRLO1     XLON 
1000              133.50          10:00:56         00314274380TRLO1     XLON 
167              133.50          10:04:21         00314274502TRLO1     XLON 
822              134.50          10:44:00         00314276482TRLO1     XLON 
821              134.50          10:44:00         00314276483TRLO1     XLON 
1248              135.00          10:44:00         00314276484TRLO1     XLON 
507              135.00          10:44:00         00314276485TRLO1     XLON 
127              135.00          10:53:39         00314277472TRLO1     XLON 
736              135.00          10:53:39         00314277473TRLO1     XLON 
807              135.00          11:23:42         00314278521TRLO1     XLON 
1780              135.00          11:23:42         00314278522TRLO1     XLON 
2410              134.50          12:02:13         00314280321TRLO1     XLON 
177              135.00          12:02:13         00314280322TRLO1     XLON 
147              135.00          12:02:13         00314280323TRLO1     XLON 
449              135.00          12:02:13         00314280324TRLO1     XLON 
260              135.50          12:16:11         00314280848TRLO1     XLON 
3213              135.00          12:17:03         00314280883TRLO1     XLON 
485              135.50          12:17:03         00314280884TRLO1     XLON 
1161              135.00          12:17:42         00314280899TRLO1     XLON 
1339              135.00          12:17:42         00314280900TRLO1     XLON 
663              135.00          12:17:42         00314280901TRLO1     XLON 
190              135.00          12:20:52         00314281035TRLO1     XLON 
147              135.00          12:20:52         00314281036TRLO1     XLON 
3262              134.50          12:46:02         00314281790TRLO1     XLON 
499              135.00          12:46:02         00314281791TRLO1     XLON 
455              135.50          12:57:24         00314282106TRLO1     XLON 
1631              135.00          13:00:59         00314282211TRLO1     XLON 
816              135.00          13:00:59         00314282212TRLO1     XLON 
815              135.00          13:00:59         00314282213TRLO1     XLON 
157              135.00          13:02:02         00314282257TRLO1     XLON 
2487              134.50          13:30:23         00314283260TRLO1     XLON 
3000              134.50          13:30:24         00314283261TRLO1     XLON 
18081             134.50          13:30:24         00314283262TRLO1     XLON 
2579              134.00          13:30:29         00314283269TRLO1     XLON 
85               134.00          13:33:05         00314283337TRLO1     XLON 
200              134.00          13:36:07         00314283400TRLO1     XLON 
3211              134.50          14:04:39         00314284388TRLO1     XLON 
3000              134.50          14:04:40         00314284389TRLO1     XLON 
147              134.50          14:04:40         00314284390TRLO1     XLON 
1577              134.50          14:04:40         00314284391TRLO1     XLON 
889              134.50          14:04:55         00314284396TRLO1     XLON 
873              134.50          14:05:06         00314284400TRLO1     XLON 
866              134.50          14:05:17         00314284405TRLO1     XLON 
942              134.50          14:05:28         00314284420TRLO1     XLON 
883              134.50          14:05:41         00314284449TRLO1     XLON 
999              134.50          14:06:55         00314284506TRLO1     XLON 
890              134.50          14:07:24         00314284546TRLO1     XLON 
869              134.50          14:07:43         00314284561TRLO1     XLON 
134              135.00          14:20:59         00314285145TRLO1     XLON 
2528              135.00          14:22:10         00314285198TRLO1     XLON 
2401              135.00          14:22:51         00314285214TRLO1     XLON 
2313              135.00          14:23:33         00314285238TRLO1     XLON 
1499              134.50          14:25:50         00314285339TRLO1     XLON 
839              134.50          14:25:50         00314285340TRLO1     XLON 
167              135.50          14:46:12         00314286963TRLO1     XLON 
334              135.50          14:46:12         00314286964TRLO1     XLON 
147              135.50          14:47:29         00314287033TRLO1     XLON 
23               135.50          14:49:27         00314287171TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 12:33 ET (17:33 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

353              135.50          14:49:27         00314287172TRLO1     XLON 
1425              135.50          14:49:27         00314287173TRLO1     XLON 
213              135.00          14:50:05         00314287203TRLO1     XLON 
3041              135.00          14:50:05         00314287204TRLO1     XLON 
1572              135.00          14:50:47         00314287231TRLO1     XLON 
985              135.00          14:51:29         00314287268TRLO1     XLON 
1572              135.00          14:51:40         00314287272TRLO1     XLON 
133              135.00          14:51:40         00314287273TRLO1     XLON 
1321              135.50          15:57:41         00314290873TRLO1     XLON 
545              135.50          15:57:41         00314290874TRLO1     XLON 
102              135.50          16:07:49         00314291334TRLO1     XLON 
1395              135.50          16:07:49         00314291335TRLO1     XLON 
530              135.50          16:07:49         00314291336TRLO1     XLON 
45               135.50          16:08:09         00314291361TRLO1     XLON 
3515              135.50          16:08:25         00314291371TRLO1     XLON 
459              135.50          16:08:25         00314291372TRLO1     XLON 
3515              135.50          16:08:25         00314291373TRLO1     XLON 
3515              135.50          16:08:25         00314291374TRLO1     XLON 
3515              135.50          16:08:25         00314291375TRLO1     XLON 
3515              135.50          16:08:25         00314291376TRLO1     XLON 
3196              135.50          16:08:26         00314291384TRLO1     XLON 
119              135.50          16:08:37         00314291392TRLO1     XLON 
147              135.50          16:17:43         00314291841TRLO1     XLON 
1338              135.50          16:17:43         00314291842TRLO1     XLON 
547              135.50          16:17:43         00314291843TRLO1     XLON 
798              135.00          16:17:43         00314291844TRLO1     XLON 
1198              135.00          16:19:43         00314291958TRLO1     XLON 
2409              135.00          16:19:43         00314291959TRLO1     XLON 
517              135.00          16:19:43         00314291960TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  363480 
EQS News ID:  2045389 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2045389&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 12:33 ET (17:33 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
