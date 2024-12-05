Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Dec-2024 / 17:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 5 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 131,930 Highest price paid per share: 135.50p Lowest price paid per share: 132.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 134.7897p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,609,879 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,609,879) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 134.7897p 131,930

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 787 135.00 08:00:16 00314147719TRLO1 XLON 839 135.00 08:09:34 00314155415TRLO1 XLON 835 135.00 08:10:15 00314156079TRLO1 XLON 1647 135.00 08:31:27 00314174519TRLO1 XLON 831 133.50 08:55:41 00314200068TRLO1 XLON 832 133.50 08:55:41 00314200069TRLO1 XLON 832 133.50 08:55:41 00314200070TRLO1 XLON 2373 133.00 08:55:42 00314200074TRLO1 XLON 795 132.00 08:59:03 00314203441TRLO1 XLON 1122 133.50 09:24:34 00314230273TRLO1 XLON 100 133.50 09:24:34 00314230274TRLO1 XLON 693 133.50 09:24:34 00314230275TRLO1 XLON 455 133.50 09:24:34 00314230276TRLO1 XLON 1000 133.50 10:00:56 00314274380TRLO1 XLON 167 133.50 10:04:21 00314274502TRLO1 XLON 822 134.50 10:44:00 00314276482TRLO1 XLON 821 134.50 10:44:00 00314276483TRLO1 XLON 1248 135.00 10:44:00 00314276484TRLO1 XLON 507 135.00 10:44:00 00314276485TRLO1 XLON 127 135.00 10:53:39 00314277472TRLO1 XLON 736 135.00 10:53:39 00314277473TRLO1 XLON 807 135.00 11:23:42 00314278521TRLO1 XLON 1780 135.00 11:23:42 00314278522TRLO1 XLON 2410 134.50 12:02:13 00314280321TRLO1 XLON 177 135.00 12:02:13 00314280322TRLO1 XLON 147 135.00 12:02:13 00314280323TRLO1 XLON 449 135.00 12:02:13 00314280324TRLO1 XLON 260 135.50 12:16:11 00314280848TRLO1 XLON 3213 135.00 12:17:03 00314280883TRLO1 XLON 485 135.50 12:17:03 00314280884TRLO1 XLON 1161 135.00 12:17:42 00314280899TRLO1 XLON 1339 135.00 12:17:42 00314280900TRLO1 XLON 663 135.00 12:17:42 00314280901TRLO1 XLON 190 135.00 12:20:52 00314281035TRLO1 XLON 147 135.00 12:20:52 00314281036TRLO1 XLON 3262 134.50 12:46:02 00314281790TRLO1 XLON 499 135.00 12:46:02 00314281791TRLO1 XLON 455 135.50 12:57:24 00314282106TRLO1 XLON 1631 135.00 13:00:59 00314282211TRLO1 XLON 816 135.00 13:00:59 00314282212TRLO1 XLON 815 135.00 13:00:59 00314282213TRLO1 XLON 157 135.00 13:02:02 00314282257TRLO1 XLON 2487 134.50 13:30:23 00314283260TRLO1 XLON 3000 134.50 13:30:24 00314283261TRLO1 XLON 18081 134.50 13:30:24 00314283262TRLO1 XLON 2579 134.00 13:30:29 00314283269TRLO1 XLON 85 134.00 13:33:05 00314283337TRLO1 XLON 200 134.00 13:36:07 00314283400TRLO1 XLON 3211 134.50 14:04:39 00314284388TRLO1 XLON 3000 134.50 14:04:40 00314284389TRLO1 XLON 147 134.50 14:04:40 00314284390TRLO1 XLON 1577 134.50 14:04:40 00314284391TRLO1 XLON 889 134.50 14:04:55 00314284396TRLO1 XLON 873 134.50 14:05:06 00314284400TRLO1 XLON 866 134.50 14:05:17 00314284405TRLO1 XLON 942 134.50 14:05:28 00314284420TRLO1 XLON 883 134.50 14:05:41 00314284449TRLO1 XLON 999 134.50 14:06:55 00314284506TRLO1 XLON 890 134.50 14:07:24 00314284546TRLO1 XLON 869 134.50 14:07:43 00314284561TRLO1 XLON 134 135.00 14:20:59 00314285145TRLO1 XLON 2528 135.00 14:22:10 00314285198TRLO1 XLON 2401 135.00 14:22:51 00314285214TRLO1 XLON 2313 135.00 14:23:33 00314285238TRLO1 XLON 1499 134.50 14:25:50 00314285339TRLO1 XLON 839 134.50 14:25:50 00314285340TRLO1 XLON 167 135.50 14:46:12 00314286963TRLO1 XLON 334 135.50 14:46:12 00314286964TRLO1 XLON 147 135.50 14:47:29 00314287033TRLO1 XLON 23 135.50 14:49:27 00314287171TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 12:33 ET (17:33 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

353 135.50 14:49:27 00314287172TRLO1 XLON 1425 135.50 14:49:27 00314287173TRLO1 XLON 213 135.00 14:50:05 00314287203TRLO1 XLON 3041 135.00 14:50:05 00314287204TRLO1 XLON 1572 135.00 14:50:47 00314287231TRLO1 XLON 985 135.00 14:51:29 00314287268TRLO1 XLON 1572 135.00 14:51:40 00314287272TRLO1 XLON 133 135.00 14:51:40 00314287273TRLO1 XLON 1321 135.50 15:57:41 00314290873TRLO1 XLON 545 135.50 15:57:41 00314290874TRLO1 XLON 102 135.50 16:07:49 00314291334TRLO1 XLON 1395 135.50 16:07:49 00314291335TRLO1 XLON 530 135.50 16:07:49 00314291336TRLO1 XLON 45 135.50 16:08:09 00314291361TRLO1 XLON 3515 135.50 16:08:25 00314291371TRLO1 XLON 459 135.50 16:08:25 00314291372TRLO1 XLON 3515 135.50 16:08:25 00314291373TRLO1 XLON 3515 135.50 16:08:25 00314291374TRLO1 XLON 3515 135.50 16:08:25 00314291375TRLO1 XLON 3515 135.50 16:08:25 00314291376TRLO1 XLON 3196 135.50 16:08:26 00314291384TRLO1 XLON 119 135.50 16:08:37 00314291392TRLO1 XLON 147 135.50 16:17:43 00314291841TRLO1 XLON 1338 135.50 16:17:43 00314291842TRLO1 XLON 547 135.50 16:17:43 00314291843TRLO1 XLON 798 135.00 16:17:43 00314291844TRLO1 XLON 1198 135.00 16:19:43 00314291958TRLO1 XLON 2409 135.00 16:19:43 00314291959TRLO1 XLON 517 135.00 16:19:43 00314291960TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 363480 EQS News ID: 2045389 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2045389&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 12:33 ET (17:33 GMT)