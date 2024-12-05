Anzeige
05.12.2024
inGroup International: inGroup's Co-Founder Frank J Codina To Step Down as Co-CEO

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InGroup International LLC is announcing that Frank J Codina, one of the company's Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Founders, has decided to step down from his role, effective December 31, 2024, for personal and family reasons.

During his nine-year tenure, Frank has been instrumental in creating the company's technology, financial, and operational departments and teams. He has led the company with his vision and direction for product development, positioning inGroup for its continued success.

Over the last 4 years, Frank and our executive team have been preparing for this eventual transition, and Anthony Varvaro, the company's Chief Operating and Financial Officer and other key leaders in the management team have taken over all of his day-to-day responsibilities and will continue to lead the company into its compelling future.

This announcement is solely related to Frank's role on the executive team and not to his ownership interest in the company nor his continued authority and responsibility in corporate governance.

The transition is supported by inGroup's strong and experienced executive team, who remain committed to executing the company's strategy and delivering exceptional results. For more information, please visit ourleadership page.

Frank commented, "It has been a tremendous honor to co-lead inGroup as co-CEO and work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and remain extremely confident in the company's bright future."

Further updates will be provided as needed. InGroup remains focused on delivering value to its stakeholders, including its valued customers and employees.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching in 2016, the Company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by recently supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Groupand inCruises.


