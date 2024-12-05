GoDaddy: Aligning Your Career With Your Personal Values: Meet Calvin Lenz

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / GoDaddy

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey, here at GoDaddy.

As a Supervisor in the Website Security and Sales department, I lead a team of customer-facing Guides. We handle inbound calls to answer questions, resolve issues, and match customer needs with appropriate paid solutions.

I have dedicated over 11 years of my professional career to GoDaddy. Before joining GoDaddy, I worked in construction and retail, where I often felt overworked and underpaid. My journey with GoDaddy began in Inbound Sales, a role that initially made me quite nervous as I had no prior experience with internet technology or sales targets.

However, with time and guidance from exceptional mentors, I discovered that sales is a field to take pride in when done correctly. It's not about persuading someone to make a purchase; it's about achieving mutual goals and offering something of value that addresses the customer's needs or helps them reach their objectives. This shift in mindset allowed me to view sales as a means to take control of my own destiny. By honing my skills, I realized I could significantly influence my outcomes and income.

This newfound perspective enabled me to plan a trip to Peru and purchase a new car, marking personal milestones I once thought unattainable.

Realizing the profound impact my mentors had on my life is what truly drew me to leadership. I aspired to pass on that same influence to others. After spending two years on the phones, I seized my opportunity when I was promoted to Inbound Lead. Since then, I have served as a Supervisor or Lead in at least four different departments, witnessing numerous changes within the company. Each stage in this journey has been an invaluable opportunity for both personal and professional growth.

Reflecting on my experience, I can honestly say that discovering GoDaddy changed my life. GoDaddy provided me with the chance to acquire valuable skills, the tools to take charge of my career, and the flexibility to pursue my passion for travel. It's also where I met my wife! I am profoundly grateful for all the opportunities this company has unlocked for me, and I eagerly anticipate even more in the future.

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

Honestly, I feel like I've been a part of many things I can take pride in during my time at GoDaddy. I've been fortunate to collaborate with great teams on important projects, win contests, and help others achieve success and advance their careers.

However, if I were to highlight one story that has always stayed with me, it would be this one: years ago, I worked with an overnight Sales team. This shift typically struggled with sales, and most people attributed it to the unsociable hours. But I wanted to change that narrative.

The team held a huddle almost every night, so I began sharing small sales tips or tactics during each huddle and challenging them to try these out that night. Once a few team members began achieving sales using my tips, the team started eagerly anticipating these sessions. They even began referring to it as "Cal's Corner." Over time, this transformed the team's dynamic. Instead of discussing how challenging it was to sell to customers calling in the middle of the night or how tired they felt, they talked about the new strategies they were trying and fostered creativity together.

I certainly didn't achieve this alone, but within a couple of months, that team had the highest sales per day of any team in the department, regardless of shift.

What truly makes me smile, however, was a particular night (which happened to be Halloween). I arrived to find all the team members wearing jackets. I didn't think much of it until, at the end of our huddle, after I shared my sales tip for the night, they all took off their jackets to reveal matching shirts they had made with a picture of me on them that said, "I grew up on Cal's Corner."

It was completely unexpected and one of those truly special moments when I knew, without a doubt, that I was making a positive impact.

What advice would you give someone just starting out in the Care department?

Starting out in Care can be challenging, with much to learn and often feeling like you're "drinking from a fire hose." One thing I have always appreciated about GoDaddy's culture is the willingness and eagerness of people around you to help, so be open to it. By seeking, accepting, and implementing feedback, you will learn and grow more than you ever thought possible. It may be uncomfortable at times, but it's worth it.

How do you approach motivating your team members to reach their full potential?

For me, effective leadership begins with truly understanding my team members. Firstly, it's essential to recognize that everyone possesses unique strengths and weaknesses, and having a deep awareness of these traits is crucial to realizing their potential. Secondly, I firmly believe that genuine motivation stems not from external incentives like money or awards, but from engaging in work that aligns with one's personal values and inspires pride. To comprehend what drives someone and what they cherish in their work, you must invest time in getting to know them. Once you achieve this understanding, you can unlock their hidden superpowers.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

While I wouldn't necessarily call it a motto, I strive to stay focused on what I can control. Each day, I ask myself, "What are the one or two things I can accomplish right now that will have the most significant impact on my goals?" Once I've identified and completed those tasks, I pose the question again.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on accesswire.com