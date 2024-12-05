WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.341 billion, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $642 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported adjusted earnings of $795 million or $0.58 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $8.458 billion from $7.351 billion last year.Hewlett Packard Enterprise earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $1.341 Bln. vs. $642 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.99 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $8.458 Bln vs. $7.351 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 to $0.52Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX