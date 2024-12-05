WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $117.5 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $84.5 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $208.5 million or $1.04 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $1.018 billion from $0.927 billion last year.The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $117.5 Mln. vs. $84.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.018 Bln vs. $0.927 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX